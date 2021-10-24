Eternals Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About The MCU Film
By Erik Swann last updated
The first reviews for Marvel's Eternals have arrived.
We’re in the final lead-up to Marvel Studios’ Eternals, and the fans’ anticipation for the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe only seems to be growing. Based on what we’ve seen thus far, the movie seems to be aiming to change what audiences know about the MCU. The movie is helmed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, who has shared a bit of how she wanted to approach the titular cosmic beings. Now, the review embargo for the film has officially lifted, so what are critics saying about it?
It was clear from the jump that this was primed to be one of Marvel Studios’ most ambitious cinematic endeavors. With this, many critics have made note of the film’s grand scale, lengthy narrative and plethora of main characters, though it sounds like this sometimes worked against it. Nevertheless, IGN’s Amelia Emberwing thinks Chloé Zhao and Marvel mostly succeeded:
However, some critics believe that Eternals bites off more than it can chew. Joshua Rivera of Polygon acknowledged that the Nomadland filmmaker was attempting to steer clear of Marvel’s usual storytelling habits, yet he also mentioned that the movie still gets too familiar, leading to a final product that’s relatively uneven:
Eternals centers on a group of ancient, cosmic beings who have walked the earth for thousands of years yet have refrained from interfering in human events. However, the group is forced to reunite in the present day against their villainous counterparts, the Deviants. Along the way, the movie also seeks to answer philosophical questions about life and purpose. Brian Lowry of CNN could recognize what the film seems to be aiming for but, ultimately, believes it moves to slowly and could potentially alienate a key audience demographic:
The movie certainly seems to cover a lot of ground, especially since it stands at two hours and forty-seven minutes. USA Today critic Brian Truitt seems to agree with those who find the film to be overstuffed, even though he does believe that Chloé Zhao succeeded in pushing the MCU forward and bringing some visual flair to the proceedings:
If anything, the movie does seem to mostly succeed when it comes to its main heroes. THR’s David Rooney seemed to appreciate their dynamics, and the director’s efforts in giving them meaningful moments, even if they sometimes appear to be at war with the narrative:
All in all, it would seem that critics have mixed feelings about the latest movie in Marvel’s ever-expanding universe. Of course, at the end of the day, you can make up your own mind about the cosmic feature. You can do so when Eternals lands in theaters on November 5.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.