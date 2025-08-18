James Gunn's Wife Opens Up About Being Married To The Guy That's Creating The Brand New DC: Not 'His Number One Focus'

James Gunn has been busy reshaping the future of superheroes on the big screen. As the co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, the Guardians of the Galaxy director has been tasked with nothing less than reimagining the entire upcoming DC movie Universe. But while fans have been fixated on the recent box office hit Superman reboot and what it means for the future of Batman, Wonder Woman, and beyond, actress and James Gunn’s wife Jennifer Holland is opening up about what it’s like being married to the man steering the ship.

Speaking exclusively to People at the Peacemaker season 2 red carpet premiere in New York, the director’s partner and Peacemaker cast star Jennifer Holland admitted that there’s “very little” work-life balance in their marriage right now. She shared:

I've not been, in any way, upset or judgmental with James, but I know that his number one focus right now at this time in his life has been taking on this opportunity that he has at DC with 100% full force.

The Brightburn actress went on to explain that this dedication has meant long hours and a singular commitment to DC’s new superhero movie slate, which can be challenging for their personal lives but also inspiring to witness. For the Sun Records veteran, it’s clear that Gunn’s devotion isn’t just about the job, but honoring the fans who’ve waited years for a fresh start in the DC Universe. She continued:

I think he's doing that with just every ounce of his being, and he wants to make sure that it's everything that the fans could hope for.

Holland, who plays Emilia Harcourt in Peacemaker, has a unique vantage point. She sees her husband’s commitment not only as a spouse but also as a cast member working under his creative leadership. Despite the director’s best efforts, Holland admits, “You’re always going to disappoint some people, that’s just the way it is.” But she emphasized the Slither filmmaker’s sincerity in wanting to do justice to characters that fans have loved for decades. She added:

But if anyone could get a little piece of an insider view of what it's like, he just wants to do the characters justice, and he just wants to give it what it deserves for all of these people who've lived with these characters in these comics that they've been reading [and] the characters that they created in their brains and everything.

Holland has been part of Gunn’s creative world for years, with roles in The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and even a cameo in his recent Superman. But she admits that Peacemaker holds a special place. Reflecting on the show’s production, she praised co-star John Cena and noted that season 2 will reveal new sides of her character, Emilia Harcourt, and some of them darker.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Hollywood power couple has been together since 2015 and celebrated their wedding in 2022. Last month, Gunn marked their decade together with a heartfelt social media post calling Holland “without a doubt the best thing that ever happened to me.” That sentiment underscores the balancing act they continue to manage: a marriage intertwined with a creative partnership, both challenged and enriched by Gunn’s colossal responsibility to the DC Universe.

Peacemaker season 2 premieres on the 2025 TV schedule , August 21 at 9 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream to everyone with an HBO Max subscription .