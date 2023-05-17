Stephen King Got To See The Flash Movie Early, And He's A Big Fan: 'I Loved It'

Director Andy Muschietti's The Flash movie is already riding high on a wave of positive buzz. The film is still a few weeks away from hitting theaters, but an unfinished version premiered at CinemaCon last month and got a very positive response on social media. Fans are already champing at the bit to see the new blockbuster from DC Studios, but hype is growing today thanks to the fact that Stephen King has joined the chorus singing the feature's praises.

King has a previous relationship with the director, as Andy Muschietti directed IT: Chapter One and IT: Chapter Two, and it feels safe to assume that helped him get an early look at The Flash. The author shared his opinion of the film on his personal Twitter page, saying that while he doesn't usually like superhero movies, this one is "special." Check out his full message below:

I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule I don't care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special. It's heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.May 17, 2023 See more

Stephen King's take on The Flash matches a lot of the opinions that were shared out of CinemaCon last month. Critics (including myself) also lauded it's mix of emotion, comedy, and action. The film has certainly had a lot of issues as it has moved through development, but the end result wows.

Muschietti's first film since IT: Chapter Two in 2019, The Flash tells the story of speedster superhero Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), who, on one fateful night, discovers that his powers give him the ability to travel through time. His mother dead and his father falsely imprisoned for her murder, he decides that he will try and change history so that his family can be reunited – but while doing so, he underestimates the ripple effect that his alterations make. The movie features a stellar cast that includes Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Sasha Calle, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, Luke Brandon Field, and Michael Shannon.

It's not often that Stephen King shares praise for major blockbusters; he more often uses his Twitter page to comment on what genre fans view as his bread and butter: horror movies. In the last few months, for example, he's notably put his weight behind director Rob Savage's The Boogeyman, which is the latest adaptation of one of his stories. He's not only promoted the film actively on social media, but he even had a hand behind the scenes getting it moved from Hulu to theaters.

The Boogeyman will be playing on the big screen on June 2, but it will be followed just a couple weeks later by The Flash, which will be playing in cinemas everywhere starting on June 16. You can keep track of all the Stephen King projects that are in the works with our Upcoming Stephen King Movies and TV guide, and if, unlike the author, superhero films are your thing, we recommend you check out our Upcoming DC Movies feature.

