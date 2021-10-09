Ezra Miller’s The Flash: An Updated Cast List

While Grant Gustin’s version of Barry Allen, a.k.a. The Flash, continues to entertain TV viewers on The CW, Ezra Miller’s Barry is finally scoring his own movie in the DC Extended Universe. Following his cameos in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, Miller’s Flash made his full debut in Justice League (whichever cut you prefer), and now the time has come for the Scarlet Speedster to grab the cinematic spotlight for himself. By the time The Flash is released, it will have been over five and a half decades since Barry Allen first appeared in the comics, and over 80 years since the first Flash, Jay Garrick, hit the scene.

Influenced by the Flashpoint storyline, The Flash will follow Barry Allen using time travel to try and prevent his mother’s murder, which consequently causes all sorts of multiversal problems. While we wait for more specific plot details to be shared with the public, let’s go over who will be starring in The Flash, beginning with the lead actor.

Ezra Miller

The first time we saw Ezra Miller as The Flash was actually a future version of the character, who delivered a cryptic warning to Bruce Wayne after seeing the Knightmare. Not too long after in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce saw security footage of the present-day Barry using his super speed to thwart a convenience store robbery, while in Suicide Squad, we saw the costumed Flash apprehend Captain Boomerang. Then came Justice League, where Flash teamed up with Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Superman to defeat Steppenwolf and his Parademon army. With Earth safe yet again and Barry now working at the Central City Police Department’s crime lab, the stage is set for the speedster hero to embark on his own journey, albeit one significantly bigger than what we usually get from a debut superhero movie (oh, and he’ll be wearing a new costume). It’s also important to mention that Ian Loh will star as a younger Barry, but we’ll get into that more later.

Ben Affleck

Following Justice League’s underwhelming commercial run, Ben Affleck, having already stepped away from the director’s chair, officially departed The Batman, and it was confirmed months later that the project had become a reboot starring Robert Pattinson. Between that and Justice League 2 being put on ice, it didn’t seem like we’d see Affleck play Batman again, but then came word in summer 2020 that the actor would don the cape and cowl for a fourth time (fifth if you count the extra footage he shot for Zack Snyder’s Justice League). While it’s unclear how much we’ll see of him in The Flash, Affleck has said that he had a much better time working on this movie compared to Justice League. And he’s not the only Batman actor who’s showing up…

Michael Keaton

Our first indication that The Flash would be a wilder ride than expected was the reveal that Michael Keaton, star of 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns, would reprise his version of Gotham City’s shadowy protector. Keaton dropped out of appearing in what would become Batman Forever because he didn’t care for the script, leading to Val Kilmer taking over the role. So naturally it was assumed we’d never see his Batman again, but as a result of whatever changes in reality unfold in The Flash, Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen will cross paths with Keaton’s Caped Crusader. And while his methods in fighting crime will obviously be similar compared to Batfleck’s, it’ll be interesting to see how the relationship between Barry and Keaton’s Bruce will differ from the dynamic the speedster has built with the DCEU’s Batman.

Kiersey Clemons

Kiersey Clemons’ Iris West was one of the many characters who was removed from Justice League’s theatrical cut, but her scenes were reinserted for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Barry Allen used his super speed to save Iris from a traffic accident, but he quickly raced away before she could say anything to him. Well, The Flash will finally provide the platform for their relationship to be explored, as like their comic book counterparts, it’s a good bet these two will become romantically involved. And much like Barry has started his career as a forensic scientist for the CCPD, hopefully we’ll also get a taste of Iris’ burgeoning journalism career in The Flash.

Sasha Calle

Along with Michael Keaton’s Batman, the only other superhero from another reality who’s confirmed for The Flash is Supergirl, who will be played by The Young and the Restless actress Sasha Calle. Besides having a similar costume and superpowers to Henry Cavill’s Superman, we don’t know anything about this Supergirl, including whether this is a take on the traditional Kara Zor-El version or perhaps even an incarnation created specifically for The Flash. Either way, while it seems reasonable to assume she could be an ally to Barry Allen during his journey, don’t be surprised if there’s a twist in store for the character.

Maribel Verdú

For decades, Nora Allen was a minor character within the Flash mythology, but that changed in 2008’s The Flash: Rebirth, when it was revealed that Eobard Thawne, a.k.a. Reverse-Flash/Professor Zoom, traveled back in time and murdered Nora when Barry Allen was a boy as revenge for his arch-nemesis having thwarted him on so many occasions. Adding insult to injury, Eobard framed Barry’s father Henry for the murder (more on him in a bit). As laid out in Justice League, Barry’s mother is also dead in DCEU continuity, and with Pan’s Labyrinth actress Maribel Verdú appearing as Nora in The Flash, clearly we’ll be flashing back to Barry’s boyhood years with his mother before her tragic passing. To clarify, it hasn’t been confirmed yet if Eobard is also responsible for Nora’s death in the DCEU or if someone else killed her, but regardless, present-day Barry will attempt to save her life during the movie.

Ron Livingston

We spent a little bit of time with Henry Allen in Justice League, where he was played by Billy Crudup, who previously worked with Zack Snyder on Watchmen. Because of scheduling conflicts with The Morning Show, Crudup was unable to return for The Flash, so now Office Space actor Ron Livingston will play Henry instead. Like in Justice League, most of Livingston’s scenes as Henry will likely be from prison. That said, in addition to possibly catching Henry’s younger self when we peek at Barry Allen’s childhood, maybe we could see his present-day self as a free man when The Flash is over, either because his innocence is proven or as a result of any changes to reality that stuck.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Now we come to the people in The Flash whose characters haven’t been revealed yet. First up is Saoirse-Monica Jackson, whose best known to people in the UK for playing Erin Quinn on the British sitcom Derry Girls. No doubt The Flash will introduce her to a lot of American moviegoers, but it’s hard to say whether she’ll have a big role in the movie or not.

Rudy Mancuso

Rudy Mancuso doesn’t have a lot of film and TV credits on his resume, but if you frequent YouTube, you might have come across his work. In addition to voicing many characters in the Awkward Puppets videos and various other comedic endeavors, Mancuso is also an accomplished musician. While I wouldn’t bet money on him belting out tunes in The Flash, it is probably safe to say that whoever he’s playing will be a source of comedic relief.

Luke Brandon Field

Finally, we have Luke Brandon Field, who appeared as Christoph in Jojo Rabbit. Field revealed his involvement in The Flash on Instagram, but didn’t share any details about who he’s playing. So he could be anyone from someone in Barry’s social circle to a coworker at the CCPD. We shall see.

Following years of delays and setbacks, The Flash is set to race into theaters on November 4, 2022. While we wait for more casting announcements and information to be revealed about certain characters, look through our upcoming DC Comics movies guide to learn what else the DCEU has in store for fans.