Helen Mirren Seems To Be Having The Best Time In Her Pink Cape On The Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Red Carpet

It's an interesting time to be a DC fan. The DCEU has been going through sweeping changes, thanks to new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's attempts to create a cohesive cinematic universe. But a few movies were filmed before this change in leadership, including David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods. That upcoming DC movie is nearly upon us, with the cast and crew recently assembling for the world premiere event. And Helen Mirren seemed to be having the best time in her pink cape on the Shazam! Fury of the Gods red carpet.

Dame Helen Mirren is a wildly acclaimed actress, who has recently been dipping her toe into major franchises. After getting behind the wheel in the Fast and Furious franchise, she became a full-fledged supervillain in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Mirren rocked a gorgeous cape number at the recent premiere, looking stunning and a little mischievous in the process. Case in point: posing with the exclamation point from the movie's title on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

I mean, how delightful is that? It looks like Helen Mirren is thrilled about the forthcoming release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, presumably because she gets to be a superpowered badass in the project. And while movie premiers can be cringey for some actors, that doesn't seem to be the case this time around. As for the contents of the DC sequel itself, it's been getting pretty positive responses from early screenings.

Of course, Helen Mirren isn't the only villain that'll provide a challenge for Billy Batson during Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She'll be joined by fellow Daughters of Atlas, played by Lucy Liu and West Side Story actress Rachel Zegler. You can see the three of them cutting a rug on the red carpet below:

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

While not all co-stars get along, it certainly looks like the Daughters of Atlas got along while filming Shazam! Fury of the Gods. If their interactions at the movie's premiere event is any indication, that trio of talent seemingly has plenty of laughs. At least, they did on the night the movie finally debuted to an audience. And the above image isn't the only delightful photo of them in action.

There are countless photos of Helen Mirren seemingly living it up at the premiere of Shazam 2. Another hilarious image of the living legend and co-star Rachel Zegler seemingly shows them being shocked and thrilled with something that happened during the premiere. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Honestly, I wish I knew what it was that got such a big reaction from Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler. Regardless, it's heartwarming to see what a great night the 77 year-old actress had debuting her DC character Hespera. Luckily for fans, the wait for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is nearly over. Although fans are definitely wondering about the fate of Zachary Levi's hero in the wake of the rent DC shakeups.

Shazam 2 hits theaters on March 17th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.