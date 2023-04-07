James Gunn Wants A DC And Marvel Crossover Movie, And I’m Freaking Out

It’s no secret that superhero movies are everywhere. Various cinematic universes are currently fighting for box office supremacy, chief among them being the MCU and DCU. Plenty of talent have worked in both realms, including filmmaker James Gunn. The Guardians of the Galaxy director wants a DC and Marvel crossover, and I’m freaking out.

While all eyes are on what James Gunn has up his sleeve for Guardians 3, he’s also been named the new co-CEO of DC . He and Peter Safran have been making sweeping changes to the shared universe, in hopes of finally creating a cohesive franchise. DC and Marvel have crossed over in the comics before, and Gunn recently spoke to Empire about the possibility of seeing these worlds collide on the big screen. He answered in a comment that is sure to go viral, saying:

I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC]. Who knows? That’s many years away, though. I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun.

Do you hear that sound? It’s countless moviegoers cheering about the idea of seeing the DCU and MCU crossover. While there’s no guarantee that this will ever happen, Gunn being on board is a big step forward. Especially considering his relationship with both studios, and leadership position at DC. Fingers crossed!

James Gunn’s comments to Empire are sure to go viral, as it’s the first time that a DC/Marvel crossover seems like it could be a viable option. The Suicide Squad filmmaker seems to think that it’s more likely thanks to his increased involvement at DC. Add in his working relationship with Kevin Feige and acclaimed work on Guardians content, and he’s the perfect person to possibly bring the two juggernaut franchises together. We’ll just have to see if the studios would actually be down for this type of unprecedented collaboration.

My mind is truly spinning with the idea of seeing the Avengers and Justice League together on the big screen in some sort of wild crossover event. There’s always been some competition between Marvel and DC , including the comics and various movie/TV adaptations. But pairing them together for one project might have the potential to end this debate once and for all.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Gunn has expressed interest in seeing a crossover event happen between DC and Marvel. Years ago he spoke about this concept, specifically stating he’d love to see a project that would pair Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon . Although I’d like to see a full on Avengers/Justice League crossover, hopefully with the two teams doing battle before eventually uniting against a common enemy.