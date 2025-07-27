The Strong Feelings Kim Kardashian Allegedly Has About Sister Kourtney Distancing Herself From The Family

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are accustomed to watching big moments of the celebs' lives and careers play out on reality TV. However, as we wait for a premiere date for The Kardashians Season 7 to hit the 2025 TV schedule, there’s been a bit of speculation surrounding the future of the Hulu series. For one thing, Kourtney is allegedly trying to distance herself from her family lately. Now, Kim reportedly has some strong feelings about that.

Anyone who’s watched the latest seasons of The Kardashians with their Hulu subscription can easily see how attached at the hip Kourtney Kardashian is to her husband, Travis Barker. However, Kim allegedly doesn’t think her sister's commitment to the Blink 182 drummer and their combined seven children should cause her to abandon the family business that made them famous. According to Star:

Kim doesn’t understand Kourt’s mentality and thinks she’s being a snob. After all, Kourtney got rich off Keeping Up With the Kardashians and became successful because of it. Kim reminds her that her brands would never gotten off the ground if not for the family’s name.

Kim Kardashian reportedly denied that there’s a rift between her and Kourtney — at least one at the level of their fiery Season 4 fight or their physical altercation on KUWTK that caused production to shut down for a week and resulted in Kourtney stepping away from the E! reality show (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription).

However, the American Horror Story: Delicate star is reportedly irate that her older sister wants to again distance herself from the TV cameras while continuing to make a profit from her brands Poosh and Lemme (not to mention as an EP of The Kardashians). The issue apparently personal to Kim, who feels she’s done the most to allow her sisters to make money off of their family’s name. The source continued:

Kim takes most of the credit. She thinks Kourtney is being hypocritical. They get in constant fights over it.

We may not know for sure what all is going on behind the scenes, but it’s not hard to imagine Kourtney Kardashian having a full plate with seven kids, including 1-year-old Rocky. She’s even been dragged into stepdaughter Alabama Barker’s feud with Bhad Bhabie.

Outside of the drama and juggling the needs and schedules of all of her and Travis Barker's children, Kourtney is reportedly just happier when she doesn’t have to worry about getting glammed up and can just spend time with her family. She apparently thinks her sisters would be, too. In fact, one insider alleged the Poosh boss is concerned that one day Kim and Khloé will realize their lives have flown by and they didn’t enjoy any of it because they were too worried about the cameras.

This all comes amid concerns about the future of The Kardashians amid rising production costs for streaming shows and Kim Kardashian’s budding acting career. The billionaire CEO is set to star in the Ryan Murphy legal drama All’s Fair this fall on Hulu, and she also reportedly has a couple of different movies in the works.

Momager Kris Jenner is allegedly worried Kim’s busy schedule will leave less time for The Kardashians, and a choice may have to be made between fewer episodes with full access to Kim or business as usual with other family members in the spotlight. Either way it goes, it sounds like we might be seeing more tension between Kim and Kourtney in the future — or possibly not seeing Kourtney at all.