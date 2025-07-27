The Strong Feelings Kim Kardashian Allegedly Has About Sister Kourtney Distancing Herself From The Family
More sister rivalry?
Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner family are accustomed to watching big moments of the celebs' lives and careers play out on reality TV. However, as we wait for a premiere date for The Kardashians Season 7 to hit the 2025 TV schedule, there’s been a bit of speculation surrounding the future of the Hulu series. For one thing, Kourtney is allegedly trying to distance herself from her family lately. Now, Kim reportedly has some strong feelings about that.
Anyone who’s watched the latest seasons of The Kardashians with their Hulu subscription can easily see how attached at the hip Kourtney Kardashian is to her husband, Travis Barker. However, Kim allegedly doesn’t think her sister's commitment to the Blink 182 drummer and their combined seven children should cause her to abandon the family business that made them famous. According to Star:
Kim Kardashian reportedly denied that there’s a rift between her and Kourtney — at least one at the level of their fiery Season 4 fight or their physical altercation on KUWTK that caused production to shut down for a week and resulted in Kourtney stepping away from the E! reality show (which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription).
However, the American Horror Story: Delicate star is reportedly irate that her older sister wants to again distance herself from the TV cameras while continuing to make a profit from her brands Poosh and Lemme (not to mention as an EP of The Kardashians). The issue apparently personal to Kim, who feels she’s done the most to allow her sisters to make money off of their family’s name. The source continued:
We may not know for sure what all is going on behind the scenes, but it’s not hard to imagine Kourtney Kardashian having a full plate with seven kids, including 1-year-old Rocky. She’s even been dragged into stepdaughter Alabama Barker’s feud with Bhad Bhabie.
Outside of the drama and juggling the needs and schedules of all of her and Travis Barker's children, Kourtney is reportedly just happier when she doesn’t have to worry about getting glammed up and can just spend time with her family. She apparently thinks her sisters would be, too. In fact, one insider alleged the Poosh boss is concerned that one day Kim and Khloé will realize their lives have flown by and they didn’t enjoy any of it because they were too worried about the cameras.
Hulu Student Discount: $7.99 $1.99 a month
Save 75% - Don't let school keep you from The Kardashians and Kim's upcoming drama All's Fair. Get Hulu's With-Ads plan, usually costing $7.99 a month, for just $1.99 a month if you're a student attending an eligible US Title IV accredited college or university. Verify your student status and get a discounted Hulu subscription for as long as you're in education.
This all comes amid concerns about the future of The Kardashians amid rising production costs for streaming shows and Kim Kardashian’s budding acting career. The billionaire CEO is set to star in the Ryan Murphy legal drama All’s Fair this fall on Hulu, and she also reportedly has a couple of different movies in the works.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Momager Kris Jenner is allegedly worried Kim’s busy schedule will leave less time for The Kardashians, and a choice may have to be made between fewer episodes with full access to Kim or business as usual with other family members in the spotlight. Either way it goes, it sounds like we might be seeing more tension between Kim and Kourtney in the future — or possibly not seeing Kourtney at all.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.