Ironheart’s Dominique Thorne Opens Up About Riri Williams Becoming A Hero Without A Mentor Like Tony Stark, And How That’ll Impact Her Journey

We just reached a significant point in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thunderbolts* aka New Avengers however, the next chapter in the franchise will take us down to a much smaller story with Ironheart. The upcoming Disney+ Marvel series will be something a bit different than your normal “new generation” Marvel series, because heroine Riri Williams will have to do it all herself.

The MCU has seen several young heroes take center stage in recent years, but most of them have had the guidance of those who came before. Kate Bishop worked with Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel has fought alongside her idol Carol Danvers. Even Spider-Man had Tony Stark. However, as actress Dominique Thorne told SFX Magazine (via our sister site GamesRadar), Riri Williams will have a different journey because she’ll be missing that role model. She explained…

There’s a clear understanding that she’s not Tony Stark. She does not have a billion dollars at her disposal. She does not have the resources... she doesn’t have the mentorship, or the guidance. And so what does it look like for someone like The Hood to enter her sphere now, where she is vulnerable and reflecting? It does set the stage for a very interesting journey ahead to see the people who pop up as she’s working to get those answers and what the scale of their influence can be, if any?

In the comics, Riri Williams and Tony Stark work closely together. However, since Tony Stark is gone in the MCU, this story will take a different path. It's one of the more exciting things about the franchise. While comics have inspiured the stories, they've also gone in entiurely different directions, telling unique stoires we haven't seen elsewhere.

The Hood is the character played by Anthony Ramos, a local crime boss who ends up influencing Riri Williams in his own way. It’s certainly a different sort of journey for an MCU character. It looks like Ironheart’s genius won’t always be used for heroic means.

Tony Stark had genius, but he also had money. Riri Williams will have the former, but not the latter. It certainly sets up a unique and potentially compelling dynamic to show what happens when somebody who is as creative as Stark, but doesn’t have all of his other privileges, has to navigate the world. Thorne continued…

We know that The Hood couldn’t be farther apart from Riri in terms of her being a very logical 'show me the facts and run me the numbers' person. Coming off the heels of this super vulnerable experience, with her having been imprisoned, that vulnerability presents a very tender opportunity for Riri to make a real and impactful decision about how her genius will impact the world around her. How will it affect the people that she loves? How can it affect her own goals and ambitions?

Ironheart will clearly be something more than simply a “new Iron Man.” It sounds like an exciting new show. Fans only need to wait another month before Ironheart arrives for everybody with a Disney+ subscription.