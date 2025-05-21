Ironheart’s Dominique Thorne Opens Up About Riri Williams Becoming A Hero Without A Mentor Like Tony Stark, And How That’ll Impact Her Journey
Ironheart will have a very different journey without Iron Man.
We just reached a significant point in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thunderbolts* aka New Avengers however, the next chapter in the franchise will take us down to a much smaller story with Ironheart. The upcoming Disney+ Marvel series will be something a bit different than your normal “new generation” Marvel series, because heroine Riri Williams will have to do it all herself.
The MCU has seen several young heroes take center stage in recent years, but most of them have had the guidance of those who came before. Kate Bishop worked with Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel has fought alongside her idol Carol Danvers. Even Spider-Man had Tony Stark. However, as actress Dominique Thorne told SFX Magazine (via our sister site GamesRadar), Riri Williams will have a different journey because she’ll be missing that role model. She explained…
In the comics, Riri Williams and Tony Stark work closely together. However, since Tony Stark is gone in the MCU, this story will take a different path. It's one of the more exciting things about the franchise. While comics have inspiured the stories, they've also gone in entiurely different directions, telling unique stoires we haven't seen elsewhere.
The Hood is the character played by Anthony Ramos, a local crime boss who ends up influencing Riri Williams in his own way. It’s certainly a different sort of journey for an MCU character. It looks like Ironheart’s genius won’t always be used for heroic means.
Tony Stark had genius, but he also had money. Riri Williams will have the former, but not the latter. It certainly sets up a unique and potentially compelling dynamic to show what happens when somebody who is as creative as Stark, but doesn’t have all of his other privileges, has to navigate the world. Thorne continued…
Ironheart will clearly be something more than simply a “new Iron Man.” It sounds like an exciting new show. Fans only need to wait another month before Ironheart arrives for everybody with a Disney+ subscription.
