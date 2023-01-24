An MCU Continuity Error Was Fixed For Disney+ That Ties In With Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have come to expect a number of key elements from the shared fictional universe over the years. They like layered superheroes, compelling stories and awesome action sequences, among other things. Something that’s become equally important is continuity. Devotees love when plot points and easter eggs connect smoothly, though sometimes the franchise does slip up in this area. For example, a Disney+ MCU show recently included an error that has ties to Spider-Man: No Way Home. But the streamer has now fixed that mistake.

In 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced an intriguing change that had been made to one of New York’s most iconic landmarks. The MCU’s version of the Statue of Liberty was revealed to have been restored back to its original copper color. It was even given a shield (which was apparently destroyed at the end of No Way Home ) that was meant to honor Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America. The Jersey City-set Ms. Marvel featured the New York skyline on a few occasions, including the famous statue. However, when it appeared, it was still shown to be the blue-green shade that we know.

Eagle-eyed fans seemed to notice the slight error and, now, one has also taken the time to highlight the fix. On Twitter , a fan account made note of the detail, with a few folks in the comments mentioning that they recently noted it upon watching Ms. Marvel as well. You can take a look at the “before” and “after” pics in the following post:

A continuity error with the Statue of Liberty in the #MsMarvel finale has been digitally altered on Disney+ recently The statue is shown in the opening shot and end credits of Episode 6It is now the same copper colour as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home! pic.twitter.com/EBqoMtokJbJanuary 23, 2023 See more

It’s honestly a very small detail in the grand scheme of the cinematic universe, but it’s one that continuity fans (like me) do appreciate. Elements like these help to contribute to the illusion that the MCU is indeed a singular place in which various big events overlap with each other. So this specific situation clarifies that Kamala Khan’s first solo outing does indeed take place after the events of Peter Parker’s multiverse-centric trilogy capper.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that one of Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man flicks has been involved in a continuity flub. 2017’s Homecoming threw fans for a loop when a title card suggested that the events of the movie took place eight years after the events of 2012’s The Avengers. (In reality, there was only a four-year gap.) Company head honcho Kevin Feige addressed the error at the time, saying that it wasn’t meant to “flummox” anyone. He also stated that the studio would need to release an official timeline – which will be released in book form later this year.

The creatives at Marvel have had mixed feelings on the importance of keeping with the timeline. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore told CinemaBlend just a few months ago that the time jump in Avengers Endgame is making things complicated at the moment. Years ago, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn stated that continuity hadn’t been much of an issue for him, though he later admitted to a mistake in Vol. 2, which involved Stan Lee.

To be fair, the MCU has become so sprawling now that it’s difficult for the powers that be to have every single base covered. There are sure to be folks who have nitpicks such as Ms. Marvel’s Statue of Liberty. But in the long run, as long as major plot threads are maintained, most viewers should be pleased.