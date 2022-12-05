Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Was 4.5 Hours Long Originally. Now, Editor Shares What Got Cut
Black Panther 2's pacing was solid, but it could have been longer.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has been no exception. As various Phase Four projects were arriving on the small and silver screens, perhaps the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie of the group was Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The epic meditation on grief clocked in at 161 minutes, but it was nearly 4.5 hours long during the post-production process. And Black Panther 2 editor Michael P. Shawver recently shared what got cut during this time.
Given the insane popularity of comic book movies, it’s commonplace for filmmakers to shoot additional scenes that never make it into the theatrical cut. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is no exception, especially considering just how much narrative ground Ryan Coogler’s sequel had to cover throughout its runtime. Michael P. Shawver recently spoke to Syfy about some of the content that was left on the cutting room floor. This includes more scenes with Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams. As he shared:
Some serious points were made. Because Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had so many characters to service, including the introduction of Namor and the Talokan, finding the right pacing was key for Ryan Coogler, Michael P. Shawver, and company. Audiences will likely agree that the movie’s pacing ended up working out well, but that’s only because certain sequences were cut entirely– including more of Riri and Shuri bonding in captivity.
Dominique Thorne made her MCU debut in Black Panther 2 as Riri Williams/Ironheart, and was a scene stealer throughout the long-awaited sequel. But it looks like we could have gotten more scenes with her after being kidnapped by the Talokan. Instead her bond with Shuri was cemented in the third act when they concocted a plan to capture Namor, and Riri developed some epic vibranium-powered armor.
Later in his same interview, Michael P. Shawver spoke about another deleted scene. While he was careful not to reveal too much, it turns out that we could have gotten a confrontation with Danai Gurira’s Okoye and the rest of the Dora Milaje. As he shared:
My FOMO is through the roof right now. Seeing Okoye stripped of her title as General of the Dora Milaje was heartbreaking, although she would eventually become a Midnight Angel alongside Michaela Coel’s Aneka. I personally thought that the Aneka/Ayo plotline came kind of out of nowhere, but perhaps this cut sequence would have helped to flesh it out better. We’ll just have to see if/when the deleted scenes are released to the public.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters now, and remains at #1 at the box office. Be sure to check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year. We’ll just have to wait and see when the characters from Wakanda reappear in the MCU– especially after that emotional mid-credits scene.
