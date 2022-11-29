Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Tenoch Huerta Responded After Viral Tweet Claimed Marvel Movie Edited Out Namor’s Bulge

Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Sub-Mariner has a lot going for him in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, from having mutant abilities like super strength, flight and longevity, to leading the underwater nation of Talokan. He also happens to boast quite the… package, so to speak. Or at least, he used to, and now Huerta has responded to the viral tweet claiming the Marvel movie edited out the actor’s bulge.

Let’s not beat around the bush, because Marvel Studios opted to faithfully adapt Namor’s look for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the only major article of clothing Huerta wears is a green speedo, and that portion of his anatomy is rather prominent in a picture from the latest Marvel movie. However, as you’ll in the below tweet that’s been making the rounds, there’s another version of the same moment from Wakanda Forever where Huerta’s bulge is less prominent.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HCNovember 15, 2022 See more

The right picture is a still from the first Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, while the left one hails from a different preview. So what’s going on here? Well, while speaking with GQ, Tenoch Huerta confirmed that the one on the right is indeed the real deal, saying:

[Laughs] The only thing that I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That’s original. No, I mean, I’m not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right.

So Tenoch Huerta is packing a lot down there, but with the bulge drastically diminished in the left picture, evidently it was decided to use digital wizardry decrease the size. However, since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently playing in theaters, one will need to play close attention to this quick moment in the movie of Namor on the shore while his Talokan warriors are charging to see if we’re getting the edited bulge in the finalized version of Wakanda Forever or that part of Huerta’s body in its natural state. Still, at least this wasn’t anything as wild as when Elvis Presley’s erection wasn’t edited out of the movie Girls! Girls! Girls!.

Although Tench Huerta has previously starred in projects like Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever introduced him to a wider variety of audiences across the world. It’s a good thing too, because Huerta’s Namor performance is one of Wakanda Forever’s most praised elements. The movie as a whole has been well received by both critics and fans, and as of this writing, it’s made over $675 million worldwide.

For those who’ve seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, be sure to read our breakdown of the ending and thoughts on the end-credits scene. You’re also welcome to break out your Disney+ subscription to watch the Marvel movies in order and check out the franchise’s exclusive TV and Special Presentation offerings.