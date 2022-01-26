Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Lupita Nyong’o Shows Fitness Update While Recovering From COVID

There have been a ton of Marvel movies out there, but none have had the wild success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther. The 2018 movie was a critical and box office hit, and was nominated for a ton of Oscars , winning three. The sequel Wakanda Forever recently hit a speed bump in filming , although Lupita Nyong’o shared her fitness update while recovering from COVID.

Production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been a shaky one, with two different medical snafus setting filming back. Most recently Nakia actress Lupita Nyong’o tested positive for COVID, resulting in a week-long break from filming. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t stayed in superhero shape, as the Academy Award winner recently shared:

Well, there you have it. Lupita Nyong’o has offered an update about her health following her COVID-19 diagnosis and the subsequent break from filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She’s seemingly on the mend, and is ready to kick ass for Nakia’s second appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The above photos and videos come to us from Lupita Nyong’o’s personal Instagram account. The Us actress is fairly active on social media, resulting in a whopping 9 million followers. And since we haven’t seen her in the MCU since the first Black Panther movie, the public is especially invested in how things are going for Nyong’o on the set of Wakanda Forever.

The post starts with Lupita Nyong’o in bed, recovering for the weeks that she’ll presumably be in isolation before stepping back onto the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That’s in stark juxtaposition to the video and second image that follow, which shows her putting in intense workouts in preparation for the role. After all, Nakia was proven as a fierce fighter in the first movie.

As previously mentioned, Lupita Nyongo’s diagnosis isn’t the first setback that has hit the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The set was shut down for weeks as a result of an injury sustained by Shuri actress Letitia Wright. Production had only recently resumed when the situation with Nyong’o popped up.

All eyes are on what will happen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, especially given the passing of franchise lead Chadwick Boseman. The sequel is expected to honor both the actor and his character T’Challa, which is something Ryan Coogler described as the most difficult task of his professional life. Fans are eager to see who might take on the mantle of the Panther, with some possibilities being Shuri, M’Baku, or Okoye.