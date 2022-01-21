Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Production Has Hit Another Setback As Filming Pauses

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a massive franchise, but there are a handful of properties that stand out as fan favorites. Black Panther is certainly in that category, with Ryan Coogler’s original 2018 movie being a sensation that even took home a few Academy Awards . Unfortunately the sequel Wakanda Forever has hit another setback as filming pauses.

Ryan Coogler is back behind the camera for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The mysterious sequel will bring us back to the beloved fictional country, and will seemingly honor the late Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. Production was shut down for weeks as Shuri actress Letitia Wright recovered from an on-set injury . And shortly after filming finally resumed , the set was shut down due to COVID-19.

This latest report comes to us from THR , and is sure to be disappointing for the countless Black Panther fans out there. According to the outlet, several cast and crew members who were working on Wakanda Forever have tested positive. This reportedly includes Oscar winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, who is reprising her role as Nakia for the first time. Luckily there is a silver lining: production is expected to resume after a week-long break.

While a week isn’t that serious of a delay, it comes after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever halted filming for weeks at a time. As such, some fans might be worried about whether or not Ryan Coogler’s highly anticipated sequel will be able to arrive in time for its intended theatrical debut. Right now it’s supposed to arrive later this year, in November of 2022. Fingers crossed that this deadline can still be achieved.

The clock is definitely ticking for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s principal photography to wrap. Because in addition to capturing performances by the actors, the visual effects team(s) need adequate time to bring together all the comic book action. The first Black Panther caught some flack for the CGI, so smart money says Marvel fans will be watching the sequel with a magnifying glass.

Of course, the biggest question surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is how the movie will honor the late Chadwick Boseman. It’s hard to imagine the franchise without T’Challa, but that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Moviegoers are invested to see who takes on the mantle next, with strong possibilities being Shuri, M’Baku and Okoye. And some fans are still hoping to see Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger magically return .