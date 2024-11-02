Captain Marvel Alum Jude Law Reveals What He Wishes He Could’ve Done With His MCU Role

Jude Law is about to appear within the galaxy far, far away via one the latest of upcoming Star Wars releases . Of course, before joining that franchise, the actor was part of fellow Disney-owned IP the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was one of the main stars in 2019’s Captain Marvel, in which he played the film's villain. While the actor sounds like he’s perfectly OK having playing the role of Yon-Rogg in the MCU, though he recently revealed one wish he had for the role.

In the past 15 years in particular, Jude Law had the chance to be part of some huge franchises. He played the Watson to Robert Downey Jr.’s Sherlock Holmes, and the pair still love to hang out together . He was portrayed young Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts movies, which he doesn’t expect to return to after the sequels were put “on hold” to his understanding. Here’s what Law recently had to say about his role in Captain Marvel:

I don’t think there was much more they could get out of Yon-Rogg. That, for me, was the height of Marvel. It was a really good experience. I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humor more.

While speaking to Variety , Jude Law shared that while he had a blast on his one and only Marvel movie, he does wish he could have had a more goofy time with his villain. In Brie Larson’s first solo film in the MCU, he played the commander of Starforce and Carol Danvers’ (or Vers') mentor. As the end of the movie reveals, he witnessed Danvers getting her powers and saved her life with a blood transfusion. From there, he had her memories altered and trained her as a solider.

It's long been said that Marvel villains can sometimes be one-note and lack layers. So it's understandable why the Spy alum would've wanted more for his character. At the very least, though, he did get to play a somewhat cheekier version of Yon-Rogg during the second season of Marvel's What If...? As for his experience playing the role in live action, the star also said the following:

Also, those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber. You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, ‘Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?’ You figure it out though.

All in all, it sounds like Jude Law had a memorable time on Captain Marvel, but is happy to walk forward in his career. When CinemaBlend spoke to the actor while he was promoting the 2019 film, he talked about having to wear “cloaks wherever you go” due to the secrecy that comes with starring in an MCU film.

Ultimately, CM was a huge hit when it was released, earning $1.13 billion worldwide while also receiving mixed to positive reviews. Yon-Rogg was nowhere to be found in last year’s sequel, T he Marvels , which bombed in theaters with a $206 million global box office haul, despite positive reception from those who watched it. (That includes CinemaBlend’s own 4-star The Marvels review .)

Jude Law’s Marvel role may not have been the biggest, but he can still claim that he's a part of the massive tapestry of the MCU's Infinity Saga. Whether he reprises Yon-Rogg once more remains to be seen, but anything could happen. For now, Law is set to make his debut in the Star Wars franchise with Skeleton Crew, which is set to premiere for those with a Disney+ subscription on December 3. You can also stream Captain Marvel with that same membership.