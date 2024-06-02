Robert Downey Jr. And Jude Law Apparently Still Hang Out, But What’s Going On With Sherlock Holmes 3? Susan Downey Explains

Though Prime Video's readying its own interpretation of the legendary detective, fans are still eagerly awaiting news about Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes 3. The good news? The Marvel fan-fave still hangs out with Jude Law, and now his wife Susan Downey, a producer in her own right, has finally shed some light on the future of the movie franchise and their on-screen partnership.

Downey Jr., the Oscar-winning star who brought Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic sleuth to life in the 2009 film, was honored with a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Sherlock Holmes. The film's massive success paved the way for the 2011 sequel, which also raked in significant box office numbers. However, despite the fans' strong desire for a third film, various challenges have prevented its realization -- which is why any news is good news.

In a recent chat with Screen Rant about the highly anticipated third season of one of TV’s best fantasy-driven shows , Sweet Tooth, Susan Downey addressed the elephant in the room: the status of Sherlock Holmes 3. While she didn't drop any bombshells, Downey's words were reassuring. She emphasized the project is "very much alive in our hearts," and they're diligently working on nailing down the perfect approach for the next chapter in the Holmes saga. As Downey put it:

I mean, look, no, there's no update other than it's still very much alive in our hearts. Every day we talk about, ‘What is the best next version of that?’ Because anytime I see Robert and Jude together, which fortunately, I do get to see a few times a year, we hang out, and I'm just like, ‘Can I get these guys back on screen together?’ It's magic. There needs to be a really strong reason, it needs to be a great story, and we do have some things in the works.

The road to a third Sherlock Holmes film has been far from easy over the past decade, making it all the more exciting to hear that it's still a top priority for Downey Jr . We've seen a parade of writers trying their hand at the script and a notable change in the director's seat, with Guy Ritchie stepping aside for Rocketman's Dexter Fletcher . Despite the buzz of release dates and filming schedules getting thrown off by the COVID-19 pandemic , Susan Downey and her fellow Team Downey producer, Amanda Burrell, have continually stressed that making this movie happen remains a crucial focus for them.

Though more than a decade has passed, making some question if a third outing for the franchise will ever see the light of day, now might be the ideal moment for this long-awaited sequel. One major reason for previous delays was Downey Jr.'s packed schedule with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With his iconic run as Tony Stark concluding in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, he now has the bandwidth for another blockbuster project like Sherlock Holmes. Additionally, Downey Jr. has yet to commit to another major franchise since his Marvel days, especially following the less-than-stellar reception of the Dolittle reboot . So, the timing couldn't be better for a triumphant return to Baker Street.

Although we don’t have a set date for when Sherlock Holmes 3 will hit theaters, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law's ongoing commitment to their dynamic duo, coupled with Susan Downey’s unwavering dedication behind the scenes, keeps hope alive. Fans can be confident that it will be worth the wait when this new chapter of Holmes and Watson finally debuts.

As for the Young Sherlock Holmes series, there's no release window just yet.