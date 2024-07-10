Chris Pratt Gets Real About Possible MCU Return As Star-Lord

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that is always growing in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that some franchises stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being Guardians of the Galaxy. The ending of Guardians 3 claimed that Star-Lord would be back in an upcoming Marvel movie, but Chris Pratt got real about a possible MCU return as Peter Quill.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 gave the beloved cosmic heroes their happy ending, with a number of them departing the titular team. Star-Lord returned to earth and emotionally reunited with his grandfather, but the final title card made it seem like the hero would be back sometime down the line. Pratt was recently asked by TMZ about his possible return to the MCU, offering:

Well, there’s always a chance. But of course, I wouldn’t be able to spoil it here on the sidewalk with you. I could, but I better not. Man, I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I’m not exactly sure. I’m truly not sure.

There you have it. It doesn't sound like there are any concrete plans for Pratt to return as Star-Lord in the MCU. While he seems open to suiting back up as his signature character, we'll have to wait and see if he actually signs on for another major Marvel appearance.

While the details are clearly still being worked out, MCU fans were assuming that Star-Lord would return in another big crossover event like Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. It was rumored that the studio was dropping the the Kang-focused story in the wake of Jonathan Majors' firing as the villain, but the studio hasn't officially confirmed or deny a title change in the next Avengers flick.

Battling Kang was seemingly going to the be the excuse to bring back various characters, and classic characters and newer ones that were introduced throughout the last few phases. So fans are hoping that the studio gives a clear indication of the future sooner rather than later.

Chris Pratt name checked James Gunn in his comments to TMZ, as the acclaimed filmmaker was the architect behind the Guardians franchise, including Groot's animated series and the Holiday Special. But Gunn has pivoted to DC as the new co-CEO of the studio, and has been busy crafting a new shared universe and directing Superman. So it seems unlikely that he'd be back in the MCU for more Guardians content.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is streaming in its entirety on Disney+. While we wait for information about what's next for Star-Lord, check out the 2025 movie release dates.