Wait, Is The Avengers: Kang Dynasty Still Happening After All?

Just like how Thanos served as the overarching antagonist of the Marvel movies in order during The Infinity Saga, the plan has been to position Kang the Conqueror as the main threat of The Multiverse Saga. We’ve already spent time with variations of this character in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the plan has been for the villain to, appropriately, take center stage in the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. However, Marvel Studios firing Jonathan Majors has called into question if the fifth Avengers movie will still focus on Kang, but for now at least, it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t be shifting course on this particular project.

While a number of updates came in earlier today for the schedule of upcoming Disney movies, including The Mandalorian & Grogu and Toy Story 5 being slotted for May 22, 2026 and June 19, 2026, respectively, one thing that hasn’t changed is the title of Avengers 5. It will still be called The Kang Dynasty and remains in place for a May 1, 2026 release. Additionally, Avengers: Secret Wars retains its title and May 7, 2027 release date.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with behind-the-scenes goings-on at Marvel Studios, the company fired Jonathan Major after he was found guilty in his assault trial. This obviously poses a problem considering how prominently Kang the Conqueror is set to be featured going forward, and among the possibilities that have been considered by fans is that a different villain would be selected to take his place. But with four months having passed since Majors’ departure, the fact that Marvel is still calling this movie Avengers: The Kang Dynasty indicates that Kang himself isn’t going anywhere.

Now this isn’t to say that the company still couldn’t change its mind later down the line and assign Avengers 5 a different title, but for right now, it’s probably safe to assume that Kang the Conqueror will simply be recast. Sure, the Quantumania end-credits scene showed countless Kangs that looked like Jonathan Majors to one degree or another, but Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home have established that not all versions of an individual across the Marvel multiverse need to look the same. It was even rumored in January that Colman Domingo is whom Marvel Studios is looking at to take over as Kang.

Still, should anything change with either of the upcoming Avengers movies, or if a new actor is announced to be playing Kang the Conqueror, we’ll let you know. Until then, take note that 2026 also two untitled Marvel movies scheduled for February 13 and November 6. You can also use your Disney+ subscription to stream nearly all the MCU’s released movies and all of the franchise’s TV shows.