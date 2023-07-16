Clark Gregg Had A Blunt Reaction To Bob Iger's Viral Comments About Marvel TV Diluting The Brand

Bob Iger has been CEO of the Walt Disney Company since he was reinstated in the position in 2022 after Bob Chapek's brief stint. The ever-popular exec has found himself in hot water recently after making viral comments surrounding the multiple entertainment industry strikes and the Disney brand. His statements surrounding Marvel TV in particular and its varied success sparked a blunt response from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg.

The House of Mouse bigwig shared his sentiments while speaking with CNBC. 72-year-old Bob Iger shared a variety of much-discussed thoughts, including criticisms connected to his company’s own streaming service, Disney+. In particular, he referenced the influx of Marvel TV shows that have been made for the streamer and how they have impacted the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. While making his argument, he stated that the company had "not been in the TV business at any significant level."

Specific comments about the TV shows diluting the Marvel brand have sparked outrage from fans. Clark Gregg, who starred in one of Marvel Entertainment's first major live-action shows, tweeted his reaction to the comments, insinuating that he was not in line with the CEO's thinking. You can see his Twitter post below:

Bro... https://t.co/WTDBsyVcYeJuly 13, 2023 See more

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D pre-dates Disney+ and was actually produced by the now-dissolved Marvel Television as opposed to the studio branch run by Kevin Feige. The show, which aired on ABC for seven seasons from 2013-2020, saw Clark Gregg reprise his role as Agent Phil Coulson, who led a cover team of operatives. While the movie studio was not involved in the making of the show, it still shared continuity with the MCU, tying in with it on multiple occasions, though the movies never referenced it in turn.

Despite that, the series was popular and had one of the longest runs for a Marvel show. S.H.I.E.L.D. may not have been one of the various originals that was created solely for the streaming service, but it seems clear that Clark Gregg still takes issue with Bob Iger's thoughts. The "business" statement could be what stands out to the actor, as it seems to imply that TV content for the comics and media brand hasn't been as effective as desired over the years. Before the platform launched, live-action and animated series like Legion, Cloak & Dagger and Netflix's Defenders saga saw varied levels of success.

Since the advent of Disney+, Marvel Studios has produced shows that definitely take place in the MCU, including WandaVision, Loki and What If...?. Said series have also connected to their big-screen counterparts. A number of fans have enjoyed the expansion, as the series allow more time to develop new and veteran characters. However, some devotees do believe fatigue is setting in, it seems. Bob Iger previously spoke about the MCU and superhero fatigue, explaining that the company was planning to take a more measured approach to sequels and new franchises moving forward.

Aside from his Marvel-related thoughts, the Disney head honcho also talked about the current 2023 writers strike, saying that the demands by the WGA were "unrealistic." This prompted negative responses from many creatives, including Marvel’s own Sean Gunn, who gave a brutally honest response to the CEO from the picket lines.

With the Screen Actors Guild having joined the writers on the picket lines, they're standing in solidarity to get better wages and benefits. This marks the first complete Hollywood work stoppage of its kind in over 60 years, and some believe this could be a watershed moment for the industry. With plenty of people speaking out amid the situation, there's a firm chance Clark Gregg won't be the last actor to respond to an exec in some manner before it's all said and done.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D is currently available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. Make sure to consult our feature on upcoming Marvel TV shows heading to the streamer in the near future.