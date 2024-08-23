Someone Posted Their Doctor Doom Cosplay, And It's So Metal, Marvel Really Should Call Them Up For Costume Tips

When it was officially announced that what we now know as The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be added to the upcoming Marvel movies slate, it was assumed this also meant that Doctor Doom, the arch-nemesis of Marvel’s First Family, was also on the way. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet if Doom will show up in the next Fantastic Four movie, the character does indeed have a bright future ahead of him thanks to Robert Downey Jr. portraying him in the next two Avengers movies. It’ll likely be a long time until we see how Downey looks suited up as Doom, but someone has posted their Doctor Doom cosplay, and it’s so metal, figuratively and literally, Marvel Studios should call them up for costume tips.

Cosplayer cecilosaurus has shared her Doctor Doom armor on social media, and along with it being appropriately fashioned from metal, the video is accompanied by the metal-as-hell song “The Only Thing They Fear Is You” by The Last Bear Ender. See and hear for yourself!

It looks amazing, doesn’t it? If you’re going to realize Doctor Doom in live action, you need to make sure you get the armor right, and this cosplayer definitely nailed it. Excluding the unreleased Fantastic Four movie from 1994, we’ve seen Doom played on the big screen twice before: Julian McMahon in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, and Toby Kebbell in 2015’s Fantastic Four. Surely I’m not alone in thinking that this metal cosplay looks better than those previous two armored looks.

Marvel would be wise to take some cues from this costume when the prices begins for fashioning the armor that Robert Downey Jr.’s version of the character will be wearing. Downey’s casting was announced at San Diego Comic-Con last month, marking his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Tony Stark died in Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd of the Marvel movies in order. What hasn’t been clarified yet is if Downey’s Doom will be a Tony Stark variant instead of the traditional Victor von Doom, or he will remain a completely separate character.

As mentioned earlier, Marvel hasn’t mentioned anything about Doctor Doom appearing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, especially since Galactus will be serving as that movie’s main antagonist. However, it is rumored that Doom will appear in a post-credits scene, which would nicely tee him up as the new main antagonist for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. He takes over that position from Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, with Marvel having fired Majors last December.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters on July 25, 2025, and Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars respectively follow on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027. While we wait to learn more about Robert Downey Jr.’s take on Doctor Doom revisit his time as Tony Stark/Iron Man with your Disney+ subscription.