Doctor Strange 2’s Writer Breaks Silence On Charlize Theron’s MCU Debut

As if the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati didn’t make Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enough of a star-studded affair, another surprise player was thrown into the mix as the latest Marvel movie wrapped up. In Doctor Strange 2’s mid-credits scene, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange (who was revealed in the ending to be sporting a third eye) was approached on the street by an unnamed character played by Charlize Theron, and it was quickly confirmed that this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Clea. Two weeks after Multiverse of Madness arrived in theaters, writer Michael Waldron has finally broken his silence on Theron’s MCU debut.

Charlize Theron is no stranger to action movies, with her credits in that field including two Fast & Furious movies (so far), Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic Blonde. However, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marks Theron’s first superhero movie, and she shared some looks at herself as Clea a few days after the movie’s release. After describing the actress’ casting as “super exciting,” here’s what Michael Waldron told ET about introducing Clea to the MCU:

Clea is one of Dr. Strange’s most famous counterparts in the comics. [She], in a lot of ways, is equal as a sorcerer and a ‘will they, won’t they’ love interest throughout the ages and she’s Dormammu’s niece.

Clea was introduced to the Marvel Comics mythos in 1964’s Strange Tales #126, almost a year and a half after Stephen Strange debuted in the comics. She met Strange during one of his early trips into the Dark Dimension, and she frequently aided him in his battles against Uncle Dormammu and her mother, Umar. Strange was originally Clea’s mentor, but they eventually married, although things ultimately didn’t work out for them on that front because Clea had to continue leading the rebellion in the Dark Dimension. Nowadays in the comics, Clea has inherited the Sorcerer Supreme mantle following Strange’s death.

All we know about Charlize Theron’s Clea so far is that she needs Doctor Strange’s help dealing with an incursion he caused when he channeled the power of the Darkhold, and he followed her through a portal into the Dark Dimension. On the subject of why Theron’s Clea is a great addition to the MCU, Michael Waldron said this:

She becomes a great foil of his and they can go onto some really fun adventures together in the future.

Although Doctor Strange 3 hasn’t been officially announced yet, considering Multiverse of Madness’ critical and commercial success, not to mention Marvel’s track record with building film series, it’s a safe bet we’ll eventually get a threequel. If/when that time comes, count of Charlize Theron’s Clea being front and center alongside the Master of the Mystic Arts. Plus, with Earth-616’s Christine Palmer now married, Clea is easily positioned to become Stephen Strange’s new love interest in this franchise.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still playing in theaters, but for those who have a Disney+ subscription should expect it to hit the streaming service in the coming months. When concrete information on Doctor Strange 3 starts coming in, CinemaBlend will pass it along.