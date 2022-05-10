Charlize Theron Shares First Official Images Of Her MCU Character, And She’s Dazzling

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are ahead!

Given who made up the lineup of Earth-838’s Illuminati, including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic and Patrick Stewart as a new version of Professor X, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had already delivered enough on the cameo front. However, in the mid-credits scene, following Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange realizing he’d developed a third eye, the Master of the Mystic Arts was approached by Clea, who’s been a major player in the Doctor Strange comics for decades and is being played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Charlize Theron. Nearly a week after the sequel opened to the public, we now have some official images of Theron as Clea, and she looks dazzling!

Charlize Theron cameoing as Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness definitely ranked as one of the sequel’s biggest surprises, and if you were hoping to get another look at this iteration of the character that didn’t come from someone snapping a picture of the silver screen on their phone, your wish has been granted. Check out images that Theron shared on Instagram:

First up, we have an up-close shot of Charlize Theron made up to look like Clea, including rocking snow white hair and the purple eyeshadow. In the next shot, we get to see some of her unique costume as she stands next to Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange out on the street. Honestly, I didn’t expect any crisp images of Theron as Clea to be released until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit home media and/or became available to Disney+ subscribers, but the actress delivered tis treat for fans to enjoy just a few days after the sequel kicked off its theatrical run.

