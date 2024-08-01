Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order had been waiting years for Wade Wilson to finally join the MCU, which finally happened in Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie featured plenty of wild cameos, including one for Henry Cavill. I'm loving all the fan comments after Henry Cavill's surprise MCU appearance, but there's one thing the fans don't want.

Deadpool & Wolverine has been making a ton of money at the box office since its release, and there's been a ton of chatter online about all the wild cameos that occurred throughout its runtime. Henry Cavill part of Deadpool 3's cast list as a variant for Wolverine, and he looked pretty amazing in the role. Plenty of folks online have been praising that short scene, with one such tweet reading:

Henry Cavill casually being the only other person to also play Wolverine in live action in the last 24 years 😱😭… right?!? And Deadpool was correct… It does just feel so right 😅

I mean, Cavill is definitely a killer choice for any superhero role, especially after his tenure playing Superman in the DCEU. He looked outstanding with Logan's cigar and signature hair, even if he didn't get to wear the Wolverine yellow suit.

After Cavill was fired from playing Superman, fans have been hoping to see him sign on for another superhero role, possibly pivoting from DC to Marvel. One fan on Twitter suggested he could keep playing Wolverine, with a very specific director behind the camera. Check it out:

Kevin Feige has the opportunity to do the craziest thing in the history of MarvelWOLVERINE starring Henry Cavill directed by Zack Snyder 👀#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/ZFgHzpPbBPJuly 31, 2024

This suggestion got a big reaction from folks online. Zack Snyder obviously has a good working relationship with Henry Cavill after his trio of DC blockbusters, but the visionary filmmaker isn't everyone's cup of tea. The responses to the suggestion he direct a Wolverine movie with Cavill showed this, some of which read:

No. Stop encouraging Zack Snyder to make movies for the love of God. @7seesmusic

We already have Hugh Jackman. @VegiVoorhees

Lmao - I love Zack Snyder so I would watch it, but I also don’t think his tone matches the MCU. He understood Superman and Batman moreso than anyone else (who isn’t Christopher Nolan). @HillbllyAnalyst

That movie would be terrible. And then we will wait 2 months and he will say he has a directors cut that’s better and how it was “supposed to be seen” @LowkeyCozy

I’d stop watching marvel. You know the storytelling would be the shittiest it’s ever been. @lionbear23

Well, folks certainly didn't hold back. Snyder is known for having a very specific vision for his projects, which is often showcased on extended director's cuts. You either love him or hate him, and there are clearly corners of the internet that want him nowhere near the MCU... even alongside Henry Cavill.

The Man of Steel actor's cameo in Deadpool 3 was fun, but there are still plenty of fans who want to see him in a more significant Marvel role. One popular choice is for him to play Captain Britain, which seems like a great choice. We'll just have to see if he ever signs on for that type of gig.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters now. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies next year.