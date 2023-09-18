Marvel Fan Art Transforms Henry Cavill Into Captain Britain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to big screen adventures on the big screen and live-action shows available with a Disney+ subscription . A ton of A+ talent has gotten involved over the years, but there are some celebs that fans want to see get in on the fun. Case in point: Marvel fan art that transformed Henry Cavill into Captain Britain. Let’s break it all down.

Cavill became a household name thanks to playing Superman in the DCU, starring in all three of Zack Snyder’s trilogy of movies. But after returning via a Black Adam cameo , it was revealed that Cavill won’t be playing Clark Kent in upcoming projects like James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. As such, Marvel fans are hoping to see the hulking 40 year-old actor pivot to the Marvel side of things. Now fan art on Instagram imagines what he might look like as Captain Britain , check it out below:

I mean, how cool is that? Henry Cavill has already played a number of iconic roles including Superman in the DCU and Geralt In Netflix’s The Witcher. But Cavill’s tenure for both of those roles is coming to an end , presumably opening up his schedule quite a bit. We’ll just have to see if he can be convinced to join the MCU after his experience with DC.

Given how long the MCU has been running, a number of the most beloved heroes and villains have already been claimed by actors. But Captain Britain has yet to make his entrance in the shared universe, and fans think Cavill would be a great choice for the role. We’ll just have to see if this actually happens.

If he joined the MCU, Henry Cavill wouldn’t be the first major talent to appear in multiple comic book franchises. Zachay Levi notably had a Thor role before pivoting over to DC to become Shazam. Sylvester Stallone plays Stakar in Guardians of the Galaxy, while also voicing King Shark in The Sucide Squad. And as such, it seems more than possible that Cavill could follow suit and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the comics, Captain Britain is a title held by a few characters throughout the years. Typically he’s given powers including super strength, speed, stamina, durability, and flight. Plus he’s sometimes given a fancy sword. So it basically feels like the hero is a mixture of Superman and Geralt, and therefore right up Henry Cavill’s ally. Fingers crossed it actually happens.