Following Sylvester Stallone's Return, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Bringing Back Another The Suicide Squad Actor

For James Gunn’s final outing with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn is reuniting with a lot of familiar faces, and I’m not just talking about the people who make up the core superhero team. For one thing, Sylvester Stallone will be reprising Stakar Ogord, who he previously played in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn and Stallone also worked together on The Suicide Squad, where the latter voiced King Shark. Now word’s come in that the Vol. 3 writer/director has pulled in another cast member from the 2021 DC movie.

James Gunn confirmed Deadline’s report that Daniel Melchior, who played Cleo Cazo, a.k.a. Ratcatcher 2, in The Suicide Squad, will have a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Here’s what the filmmaker had to say on Twitter:

I can confirm (and confirm she’s wonderful in the role). @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people & actors around, & I hope this is just the second of many projects we’ll work on together. https://t.co/axKiZatcueJune 1, 2022 See more

The Suicide Squad marked Daniela Melchior’s Hollywood debut, having previously performed in various Portuguese film and TV productions. The DC movie that saw Ratcatcher 2 fighting alongside folks like Idris Elba’s Bloodsport and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn catapulted the actress to worldwide fame, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is just one of several high-profile projects she has coming up. In addition to starring in The Assassin Club later this year and acting opposite Liam Neeson in Marlowe, Melchior is taking part in Fast X’s car-centric craziness.

Omg I’m shocked with this tweet and that this secret just got outI’ll keep your kind words in my heart 🙈🥹 @JamesGunn AND YES I CONFIRM TOO THAT I’M IN GUARDIANS BABYYYYYYY 💣💥💥💥 https://t.co/RvdlRrUO8g pic.twitter.com/vftrq4YMFWJune 1, 2022 See more

Daniel Melchior is the third major newcomer to be announced for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as Will Poulter has come aboard as Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji, who worked with James Gunn on Peacemaker (The Suicide Squad’s spinoff TV series) will appear in an undisclosed role the actor has described “complex” and “extremely powerful.” Deadline also clarified in its report that Melchior is not the “unannounced actor” that Gunn teased in early May after Vol. 3 wrapped principal photography.

James Gunn didn’t provide any details on who Daniel Melchior is playing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, although the filmmaker did rule out her playing Moondragon last year. Whoever this unnamed individual is, they evidently won’t have a lot of screen time, but Gunn and Melchior were clearly jazzed about being able to work together again. Along with the aforementioned actors, Melchior’s Vol. 3 cast-mates include Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023, but you’ll be able to see the title team in the MCU twice beforehand; first in Thor: Love and Thunder this July, and then in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will become available to Disney+ subscribers in December. Look through the upcoming Marvel movies guide to see what else this superhero franchise is priming for the silver screen.