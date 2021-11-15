Sylvester Stallone Sports His Guardians Of The Galaxy Costume In BTS Photo From Vol. 3

The wait for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been brutal for fans but, at long last, the film is finally in production under the watchful eye of writer-director James Gunn. The Suicide Squad helmer marked the start of filming just last week with a sweet photo featuring the main cast. Shortly after the shoot began, Sylvester Stallone also confirmed via a cool video that he’d be reprising his role as Stakar Ogord a.k.a. Starhawk. Now, the social media savvy star has shared another cool behind-the-scenes tidbit -- a photo of him sporting his costume!

The Rocky star took to Instagram (and Twitter) to show off a now-deleted snapshot of him in his cosmic duds. He also included a brief caption in which he teased what’s to come for the Marvel Studios film. Check out the photo for yourself down below:

(Image credit: Sylvester Stallone's Instagram)

This particular suit seems to be a bit different than the one Stakar sported in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Though it may be the lighting here, at first glance, the suit seems somewhat brighter this time around. Either way, it’s a clean-looking costume, and the 75-year-old star pulls it off well.

In Vol. 2, Stakar Ogord was introduced as a Ravager leader and former comrade of Michael Rooker’s Yondu Udonta. Two ultimately had a falling-out after Yondu’s exile from the group, due to his child trafficking activities. Stakar did, however, return -- along with other Ravager factions -- to pay tribute to Udonta after he sacrificed himself shortly amid the Guardians’ battle against Ego the Living Planet.

The powerful character was last seen reuniting with his former teammates, who (in the comics) were the original Guardians of the Galaxy team. Given that plot details for Vol. 3 are currently under wraps, there’s no telling what may lie ahead for Ogord. Yet I would wager that James Gunn wouldn’t bring back the Hollywood icon for just another small role.

Although there are still a number of unknown variables, it has been confirmed that the all-powerful Adam Warlock will be making his MCU debut in the film. And the character is set to be played by Will Poulter. In addition, Chukwudi Iwuji, who will soon be seen on DC and HBO Max’s Peacemaker, has joined the cast in an undisclosed role.

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest threequel now in production, it wouldn’t be surprising if fans are treated to more BTS surprises in the months to come. James Gunn has historically been known to drop treats like storyboards and quick looks at scoring sessions to whet fans’ appetites. Hopefully, there are indeed more (non-spoilery) details to come. And if we know Sylvester Stallone, he’ll, at the very least, confirm when he’s wrapped his work on the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5. 2023 and, ahead of its release, you can stream the first two films on Disney+.