Fast And Furious 10 Is Adding A Breakout Star From The Suicide Squad

There aren't many rules in the Fast & Furious franchise (especially when it comes to the science of physics), but one of the principals of the movie series seems to be that the cast of every sequel needs to be bigger than the one in the previous film. Justin Lin's Fast And Furious 10 is now very much in the process of living up to that promise, as the project has not only added Jason Momoa to the ensemble as a new villain, but The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior is apparently coming aboard as well.

News of this developing casting comes to us from The Wrap, though the report doesn't exactly overflow with information about the actor's part in the upcoming blockbuster. It's unclear at present if she is going to be teaming up with Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and the rest of the heroes, or if she is going to be aligned with Charlize Theron's Cipher – who has basically been the series' big bad ever since The Fate Of The Furious.

It's hardly surprising to see Daniela Melchior land a part in a project as big as Fast And The Furious 10. While you'd think it would be exceptionally hard to standout in an ensemble as fantastic as the one James Gunn put together for The Suicide Squad, Melchoir's turn as Ratcatcher II was beloved by fans and inspired spin-off chatter. The DC blockbuster was her first English-language project, having previously only worked on film and television productions in her home country of Portugal, but now she is considered one of the movie industry's brightest up-and-coming stars.

Since completing work on The Suicide Squad, Daniela Melchior has been busy with a pair of other projects. She has not only completed work on Camille Delamarre's upcoming action film Assassin Club, co-starring Henry Golding and Sam Neill, but she has also wrapped on Neil Jordan's new thriller Marlowe, with Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, and Alan Cumming.

Directed by Justin Lin as his sixth entry in the franchise, Fast and Furious 10 will be the penultimate chapter in the long-running series. In addition to the aforementioned Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, the blockbuster will also feature returning stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang. It's unclear at present if the film will see Daniela Melchior reunite with The Suicide Squad co-star John Cena (who was the new heavy in F9), as his name isn't mentioned as part of the production in the new trade report.

The movie scheduled to start filming in the coming months, Universal Pictures has already dated Fast And Furious 10 for release on May 19, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates about the project's development (which will surely start pouring in soon), and head over to our 2022 Movie Release Calendar to learn about all of the features you can see while you wait for the blockbuster's arrival next year.