James Gunn Shuts Down Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Casting Rumor Involving Suicide Squad Star

Marvel Studios has a massive slate on its hands for Phase Four, which includes a plethora of big-screen productions. One of these projects is James Gunn’s long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 , which is set to close out the filmmaker’s run on the lovable a-holes. Principal photography will be kicking off soon, and the movie is making some progress when it comes to casting. However, as you’d expect rumors are also floating around, and Gunn recently shut down a big one that involved an actor he worked with on The Suicide Squad.

It was recently alleged that Daniela Melchior, who played fan-favorite Ratcatcher 2 in the DC film, had been cast to play Marvel’s Moondragon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Upon seeing the news, James Gunn popped onto Twitter to issue a brief and direct statement on the report. Check out his tweet down below:

FALSE. https://t.co/4PH4wOHBlFOctober 22, 2021 See more

Well, that seems to be a very absolute answer on the matter. Some may be tempted to think the director is just trying to throw fans off, but those who follow him know he doesn’t lie when it comes to developments regarding his movies. And if you still don’t believe him, check out this tweet from Daniela Melchior, who also spotted the news and her collaborator’s reaction:

👇🏻 FACT. https://t.co/6Z0BVNcjcxOctober 23, 2021 See more

The report came after the actress recently posted photos that showed her wearing a bald cap. In the comics, Moondragon has no hair, and given that Guardians 3 is ramping up , it likely appeared to many that there was a connection between both developments. In a subsequent tweet , James Gunn acknowledged the star’s recent photos in a cheeky way:

Honestly maybe if I had seen that photo of @MelchiorDaniela in a bald wig & how cool she looked maybe I would have written Moondragon into the script but Daniela was lazy & didn’t post that picture until today so if you want to blame someone you’re going to have to blame her.

Moondragon is a classic character that was introduced by Marvel Comics back in the early ‘70s. She’s a skilled fighter and powerful telepath who has crossed paths with some of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. Though a native of earth, she was taken in by Mentor, Thanos’ father, as a child after her parents were killed in an encounter with the Mad Titan. In addition, her deceased father’s soul would later be merged into a new body that would become Drax the Destroyer.

While the formidable warrior won’t be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film will still have its new faces. Chief among them is the powerful Adam Warlock, who will be played by Will Poulter . And James Gunn and Poulter himself were quick to verify the casting in that particular case.

Rumors are sure to continue up until the highly anticipated MCU film finally opens, but you can be sure that its director will take to social media when necessary to set the record straight. And for those mourning Moondragon, take heart because with the cosmic side of the franchise expanding, meaning there’s a good chance the character (and Daniela Melchior) could join the cinematic universe sometime soon.