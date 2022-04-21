Following Thor: Love And Thunder Trailer, Natalie Portman Shares New Jane Foster Look And A Message For Chris Hemsworth

On Monday, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans finally got something they’d been waiting a long time for: the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Among the goodies packed into the preview for the upcoming Marvel movie was Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster showing up at the very end wielding the reformed Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor. Since then, Portman has shared a new look at her MCU character in superhero form, and she included a pointed message directed at franchise lead Chris Hemsworth.

The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer was accompanied by a poster of Thor Odinson triumphantly holding up Stormbreaker as lightning struck the weapon, and the tagline read “The one and only.” Well, folks, there’s a new Thor on the block, and Natalie Portman wants Hemsworth and the rest of the world that more than one person can hold the God of Thunder mantle, as you’ll see in the Jane Foster poster that’s also been released.

“The one is not the only” is quite a pointed statement, and in her Instagram post sharing Jane Foster’s Thor: Love and Thunder poster, Natalie Portman also tagged Chris Hemsworth, telling him “And you thought you were the only one…” Of course this is obviously all in good fun, and Hemsworth shared the Jane Foster poster on his Instagram page with the caption “But wait there’s more!!” The bottom line is this, folks: the MCU now has two versions of Thor, with Portman’s Jane embarking down the same superheroic path her comic book counterpart did back in 2014.

While Marvel Studios is still staying on how Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster will become The Mighty Thor, a leaked Thor: Love and Thunder set video revealed that some magical craziness will go down when Jane visits New Asgard, specifically a memorial where the shards of Mjolnir rest. Thor Odinson’s hammer was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, and while both he and Captain America got to wield a past version of Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame, it seemed as though we’d never see the present-day version of this weapon again. Not so, as either Jane’s worthiness or some other force will reform Mjolnir and infuse her with the same kind of powers her ex-boyfriend has had his whole life.

Jane Foster’s transformation into The Mighty Thor couldn’t come at a better time too, as Thor: Love and Thunder will unleash Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher onto the universe. Luckily for Chris Hemsworth’s character, Jane won’t be the only ally by his side, as the movie’s other returning characters include Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and director/co-writer Taika Waititi’s Korg. The Guardians of the Galaxy will also appear in Love and Thunder, but it doesn’t seem like they’ll have a lot of screen time. Check out the Love and Thunder trailer below to get a taste of what’s coming.

Thor: Love and Thunder storms into theaters on July 8, so you can spend the time between now and then refreshing yourself on the title hero’s past MCU adventures with a Disney+ subscription.