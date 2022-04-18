First Thor: Love And Thunder Footage Shows Off A Retired Thunder God, Guardians Cameos And Natalie Portman's Thor

Knowing that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was on the horizon – and given the fact that we have seen multiple trailers for that trippy adventure – Marvel Studios fans had officially turned their attention to Thor: Love and Thunder, the next MCU flick that will drop in theaters in July. More than anything, Thor fans have been demanding a trailer for the anticipated sequel. Given the popularity of Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok, many wanted to see if lightning could strike the same place twice for the writer-director and his leading man, Chris Hemsworth. Well, watch the first footage from Thor: Love and Thunder above and judge for yourself.

No one really even knew what Thor: Love and Thunder was going to be about. When last we saw the God of Thunder, he was boarding a ship with the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame, content to tag along with that crew as they sought adventure amongst the stars. If my math remains correct, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to arrive in theaters long before Thor: Love and Thunder opened, but then James Gunn got fired off of the sequel in response to insensitive Tweets he made in his past, and then rehired by Disney when they realized he was still the right person for the anticipated job.

Storylines were tweaked, and now as you can see, the Guardians of the Galaxy appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, a movie that appears to follow Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he moves past his superhero days and seeks to establish peace throughout the galaxy. From the looks of the trailer, Thor is going on a mission of self discovery, accompanied by Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi), that will take him from Asgard to New Asgard, on Earth. As mentioned, we do get our first look at a buff Natalie Portman as a new Thor. But also, god bless Taika for giving us this shot of Thor in his classic comic book garb.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

I tried my best to get a shot of the person who catches that thunderbolt staff in Asgard. I’m assuming that’s Russell Crowe as Zeus. It's certainly not the villain of the piece, Christian Bale’s character, Gorr the God Butcher, because early looks at the character’s design from a toy line suggest that he looks different that what is shown. I’m also really intrigued by the riot that’s happening behind Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, because thanks to the car that we can see, this appears to be taking place on Earth. What is causing such commotion? And how does Jane earn the right to wield the power of Mjolnir… which was destroyed in Thor: Ragnarok?

There are a bunch of questions that remain after seeing this 90-second teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder. There’s a possibility that a mid-credits stinger in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness could set up some of the action in the fourth Thor movie. Also, we are bound to get more trailers, probably a new one attached to Strange once that movie reaches theaters. There might even be a full trailer at the end of Doctor Strange, the way that Sony put the full Multiverse of Madness teaser at the very end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

