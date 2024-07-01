The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, one that's constantly growing thanks to both theatrical movies and other projects that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies heading to theaters is Matt Shakman's The Fantastic Four. A new group of actors is making up that titular team, but has Fantastic Four’s Joseph Quinn reached out to Chris Evans or Michael B. Jordan ahead of playing Human Torch? His take makes sense.

What we know about Fantastic Four is limited, but fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for the team to finally join the shared universe. That's about to happen, with Joseph Quinn helping to lead the new Fantastic Four cast as Johnny Storm/ Human Torch. While speaking with Men's Health recently, he explained why he hasn't been in contact with his predecessors Evans and Jordan. In Quinn's words:

I haven’t gotten in touch with them—maybe I should. It’s important to claim these opportunities as your own. I think they both did incredible jobs, and I’m definitely aware of how much this role means to a lot of people, and how successful they were in portraying him. I think it’s important to come at this with reverence for the people that have played it before, but an intention to make it one’s own. We’ll see.

There you have it. It sounds like Quinn doesn't want to be influenced by the previous two version of Human Torch for his take on the character for Fantastic Four. And since he'll already have been shoes to fill and will no doubt be subjected to comparisons, this sounds like a really smart plan.

Quinn's comment help to peel back the curtain on how he's approaching the role of Human Torch. Johnny Storm is one of the most beloved members of the Fantastic Four team, and is usually the comedic relief of the quartet. We'll just have to wait and see how he makes it his own.

Information about this new blockbuster is limited, but Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Fantastic Four is indeed a period piece set in the 1960's. It should be fascinating to see how this impacts the blockbuster, and how the team of heroes somehow gets to make it into the main timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Joseph Quinn has been booking a ton of exciting work since becoming a breakout star in Stranger Things. While some fans are still wondering if Eddie is dead in Stranger Things, Quinn is keeping busy in projects like A Quiet Place: Day One, Gladiator 2 and Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four is expected to arrive in theaters on July 25th 2025. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.