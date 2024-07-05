‘I Would Jump At The Chance’: OG Fantastic Four Actor Wants In On The MCU Reboot

The superhero genre has become commonplace, but there was a time when these types of projects were both rare and financially risky. The pair of Fantastic Four movies (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription) pre-dated the MCU, and it's about to get rebooted for the shared universe. It tuns out an OG Fantastic Four actor wants in on the new version, being quoted saying "I would jump at the chance". Let's break it all down.

What we know about Fantastic Four is super limited, but it's still one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies. Fans are eager to see how that project will fit into the MCU, especially since Kevin Feige confirmed it was a period piece. Actress Jessica Alba played Sue Storm/ The Invisible Woman in the original first two movies, and recently spoke to ET Online about the possibility of joining the MCU. In her words:

I loved those movies and [it] also changed my life, that series. No one has talked to me about [a return], but I would jump at the chance.

There you have it. While she doesn't currently have any plans to return to the superhero genre, the Sin City actress would seemingly be down to clown. We'll just have to wait and see what director Matt Shakman has up his sleeve for the long-awaited blockbuster. No pressure!

Only time will tell who joins the Fantastic Four cast list, alongside its quartet of leading actors. Vanessa Kirby is taking on the role of Sue Storm, preceded by Kate Mara and Jessica Alba. In the same interview, the latter actress expressed love for her signature superhero role, saying:

I loved that character and I felt like she was so unique in the Marvel universe at the time. There weren't kind of female superheroes like her.

Fans have been waiting years for characters like the Fantastic Four to finally join the MCU. While legal reasons prevented this for a long time, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for that team, as well as the X-Men and Deadpool. After the last Fantastic Four reboot bombed, the pressure is definitely on for the new one to deliver. And that includes Vanessa Kirby's take on the role previously portrayed by Jessica Alba.

Vanessa Kirby is a stellar talent who seems like a no brainer to enter the superhero genre. She's done action sequences before in projects like the Mission: Impossible franchise, while also doing prestige work like The Crown. But Alba crushed as Sue Storm, so it'll be interesting to see what the fans think of this new Invisible Woman.

Fantastic Four is expected to arrive in theaters on July 25th, 2025. While we wait, check out the 2025 movie release dates.