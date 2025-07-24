Kevin Feige Says His Son Pretended To Be A Marvel Fan For A While, And I Love How He Was Finally Won Over

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, one that constantly releases new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While OG fans have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, the younger generations weren't alive to were very young when it all began with Iron Man in 2008. That was the case for Kevin Feige's son, who just got invested in the MCU through an unexpected entry point.

While the hardcore fandom is constantly hoping for details about upcoming Marvel movies, Feige's son wasn't historically tht passionate. In a conversation with The Wrap, the studio head said he merely "feigned interest in a supportive way”, although that changed with the video game Marvel Rivals. He explained how that online game changed his son's perspective, offering:

Suddenly, he was asking me to tell him more about Hela. Tell him more about The Punisher and these other characters. And then he started seeking them out in the shows.

Rather than getting into the MCU as a result of his famous father, it sounds like the younger Feige had to find his nerdiness organically. So instead of watching the shared universe's TV and move content, Mr. Feige's son's entry point was actually Marvel Rivals. And as someone who actively plays that game myself, I don't blame him.

Marvel Rivals was released back in December, and features a big ensemble of villains and heroes from the comics. The game, which is free to play, is a multiversal story that isn't necessarily tied to the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although you can purchase skins for characters that are tied to costumes from titles like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Thunderbolts*, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more.

While Kevin Feige's son started asking about Marvel characters thanks to playing Rivals, some of the most popular ones haven't even made their way into the MCU so far. Jeff The Land Shark is a major character in the game, as are other favorites like Squirrel Girl and Luna Snow. Of course, the game also features some of the most popular Marvel characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, Captain America, Scarlet Witch, and more.

I wish I could have been a fly on the wall during these conversations between father and son, nerding out over character from Marvel history. It sounds like Feige's son might be primarily playing as Hela and Punisher, but maybe he's got a new man nowadays... especially after dipping his toes into MCU programming. Personally I primarily use Invisible Woman, Mantis, and Psylocke.

Marvel Rivals is available to play now for free, although there are in-game purchases available. The next installment in the MCU is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. And that quartet of playable heroes is expected to get MCU-inspired skins in Rivals shortly.