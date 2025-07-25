Skeet Ulrich Finally Broke His Silence On Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Role, And I'm Just As Excited By What Jason Blum Teased

It's a fantastic year to be a FNAF fan, and it's only getting better from this point forward. The stellar Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer dropped earlier than expected on the day of the Blumhouse sequel's big San Diego Comic-Con panel, and we have all been the better for it. Timed to the promor, the long-standing rumors about Skeet Ulrich's casting for the movie were officially confirmed, and now the actor has finally addressed it himself!

That's right, the Scream fave popped up on stage in the midst of the FNAF 2 panel, earning a solid pop from everyone in the audience (CinemaBlend included). Of course, just because he broke his silence on the matter doesn't mean he opened up completely. When asked about the character he'll be playing, Ulrich was unable to divulge a specific name, though his description dovetails nicely with who everyone already believes he's playing.

When asked if he could confirm his role, Ulrich said:

I cannot. I wish I could, but I was told I cannot. What I can say I play somebody with a very particular and specific past, and somebody with a very deep emotional tie to what’s going on.

COUGHhenryCOUGHemilyCOUGHsayitCOUGH

Okay, so he didn't get to go there, and it shouldn't really surprise anyone, since the first film kept quiet about Ulrich's fellow Scream alum Matthew Lillard taking on the role of creepster antagonist William Afton, so there's no reason for the actor to share such secrets this early. The name wouldn't mean much to casual viewers, either, even though it seems like that part of the audience would be the minority at an event like SDCC.

Ulrich did start off by sharing thanks for the opportunity to be all up in the FNAF universe. As he put it:

I can't tell you how honored I am to be a part of this family and to be a part of the fandom now that is really voracious.

Unfortunately, fans weren't able to witness Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard sharing the stage, as the latter is busy filming in Vancouver. He did send a video that played just before Ulrich took the stage, and much applauding was done. Speaking of applauding...

Jason Blum Is Down To Keep The FNAF Franchise Growing

As legitimately exciting as it is to have Skeet Ulrich not really offer up that much new info about his FNAF 2 role, it's also genuinely awesome to know that Jason Blum is know fully invested in committing to Scott Cawthon's horror creations beyond this first sequel, so long as audiences are on board with him.

Here's what the Blumhouse Productions namesake said about a potential third film in the Freddy Fazbear franchise:

If enough people go, we’d be very excited to make a Five Nights at Freddy’s 3.

Make it happen, people! There's a very good chance for Five NIghts at Freddy's 2 to make even more money than the first film's suprisingly high bank, considering Jason Blum will correct the mistake of releasing it on Peacock at the same time it hit theaters.

Plus, before the movie hits theaters, FNAF 2 is getting a dedicated attraction at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights 2025, and I feel like the teams will be able to start advertising it more now that the trailer is out and there won't be as much worry about spoiling certain characters' involvement.

Featuring "more than three times as many animatronics," (as well as any other upcoming horror movie) according to director Emma Tammi, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will hit theaters on December 5, 2025.