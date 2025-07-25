'The Reach Around': Pedro Pascal And His Fantastic Four Co-Stars Got A Look At His Popcorn Bucket, And They Had Some Dirty Thoughts

Ever since the NSFW Dune: 2 popcorn bucket took the internet by storm last year, special containers for this movie theater snack staple have been more abundant. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the latest 2025 movie to get in on the popcorn bucket action, and I’m not just talking about the $80 Galactus one. Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic also got his own popcorn bucket, and The Mandalorian actor and his co-stars from the new Marvel movie had some dirty thoughts upon seeing it.

Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn bore witness to the glory of the Mister Fantastic popcorn bucket when Jimmy Kimmel Live! guest host Alan Cumming presented it to him. Cumming, who will co-star with these four when he reprises Nightcrawler in next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, then pointed out how when positioned in a certain way, this popcorn bucket can also look NSFW:

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live (@jimmykimmellive) A photo posted by on

At first glance, there’s nothing that looks particularly sexual about this popcorn bucket. It’s just Mister Fantastic using his stretching ability to hold what is, from his perspective, a giant popcorn bucket. But then Alan Cumming rotated the bucket until it looked like Reed Richards has wrapped his extendable penis around the bucket. As Pedro Pascal was laughing upon seeing the bucket for the first time, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Ben Grimm/The Thing, dropped this A+ comment:

It’s the reach around.

Well done, sir! Well done. After getting the NSFW jokes out of the way, Alan Cumming passed the popcorn bucket to Vanessa Kirby, who’s playing Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman. Pedro Pascal got a kick out the little version of his character, especially how it serves as the bucket’s handle. And while Kirby shared some of the popcorn with Joseph Quinn, a.k.a. Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, she decided to keep the popcorn bucket in her possession, which Cumming quipped she was allowed to do because she’s pregnant.

If you’d like to get your own Mister Fantastic popcorn bucket, it’ll cost you $39.99 at your nearest Cinemark theater. Over at Regal Cinemas, you’ll have the option of buying a Fantasticar popcorn bucket for $56.95. You can also find the Galactus popcorn bucket at both theater chains, as well as AMC.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now playing in theaters, with the aforementioned actors being joined by Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner and Paul Walter Hauser, among others. It'll be fine for kids to eat popcorn from the Mister Fantastic bucket as they’re watching Marvel’s First Family’s return to the big screen, but maybe don’t take a cue from Ebon Moss-Bachrach and refer to it as the “reach around” in front of them.