How Would Reed Richards And Tony Stark Interact If They Met? Pedro Pascal Has An Idea

The Marvel Cinematic Universe can't stop, won't stop releasing new content, either in theaters or streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which this theaters this weekend. We'll be introduced to the titular team of heroes, including Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards. And the actor (who is called the internet's Daddy) recently mused about how his character might interact with fellow Marvel genius Tony Stark.

What we know about The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been fairly limited, as the studio guards the movie's contents ahead of its release. The quartet of heroes were confirmed in Avengers: Doomsday's cast list, so fans are wondering what it'll be like when they're paired with other characters. In a conversation with ComicBook, Pascal asked how Mister Fantastic and Iron Man's relationship might be like, offering:

Oh gosh, I would have been so perplexed by him. I feel like I wouldn’t have even have gotten — I wouldn’t even have tried to participate at his skill of conversation anyway. And if he was willing to, you know, talk science, then I’d be in heaven. But if he was like, you know, running a room, I would, I’d just sit back and be an audience member, I think.

Honestly, I'm sold. While Tony Stark is dead, it's fun to imagine these two geniuses bouncing ideas off each other. Although per Pascal's comments, he thinks that Reed Richards would be amused and watching the bravado of Iron Man on full display. Now I've got FOMO about what could have been!

RDJ's Tony Stark was known for his quick wit and even quicker mouth, with Iron Man having some of the funniest MCU lines ever. It sounds like while Reed Richards is wildly intelligent, he's more reserved personality. Luckily fans won't have to wait too much longer, as First Steps is just days away from its release. Bring on the Fantastic Four.

Of course, Pascal and RDJ are working together currently for Avengers: Doomsday, so we'll see them sharing the screen in a MCU project soon. But rather than playing Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr.'s return to Marvel will see him playing the villainous Doctor Doom.

Doctor Doom is a villain typically associated with The Fantastic Four, so fans are expecting him and Reed Richards to get plenty of scenes together when Doomsday hits theaters in December of 2026. It seems like The Fantastic Four are going to be a huge presence in the MCU as a whole.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how this team of heroes was noticeably missing throughout the early stage of the MCU. But Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the doors for that to happen, so the hype is real around First Steps.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list, and Avengers: Doomsday will follow suit December 18th 2026. Lucky for us, both of those projects will feature Pedro Pascal.