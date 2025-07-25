Khloé Kardashian Gets Real About Co-Parenting With Tristan Thompson And Why His NBA Career Ended Up Being The ‘Best Thing’ For Their Kids

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s parenting journey has been quite the saga, with his cheating scandal breaking just days before The Kardashians star gave birth to daughter True in 2018 and then her finding out he’d fathered a child with another woman just days after learning they were expecting Tatum in 2022. So how is co-parenting going for the former couple? Khloé provided an update and explained how her ex’s NBA career actually helped their kids handle the breakup.

Fans of The Kardashians (whose seventh season is expected to premiere this fall on the 2025 TV schedule) have gotten to witness a lot of the fireworks between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and while there are always questions about the two reuniting, they do seem to be broken up for good. Kardashian opened up about how their co-parenting relationship works on her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, saying:

For Tristan and myself there’s really no drama when it comes to co-parenting. There’s drama in other areas of our relationship, friendship, whatever it’s called. He and I are seamless co-parents, I will say that. I’m really grateful for that. Tristan trusts me as a mom, and so I don’t get a lot of pushback, or he doesn’t doubt a lot of things that I say.

I’m really happy for Khloé Kardashian that co-parenting True and Tatum is not a source of stress for her.

Because of Tristan Thompson’s NBA career — he has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the past couple of seasons but is now an unrestricted free agent — he only sees his little ones when the Cavs play in Los Angeles, when they visit in Ohio or in the summer during the offseason. However he Facetimes them every day when he’s on the road, the mom of two said.

The arrangement works for them, according to Khloé Kardashian, and the fact that he’s been traveling eight or nine months out of the year since both of their children were born means the kids didn’t detect a change when Kardashian ultimately ended her romantic relationship with their dad. She explained:

I do think Tristan being in the NBA — because we were together at first, now we’re not — that’s probably the best thing that made our co-parenting so easy for [True and Tatum]. They didn’t notice a change, like, ‘Oh now my daddy is gone a lot more.’ They didn’t notice that because of his career. They just knew he was gone a lot, and the communication from Facetime never changed.

For them, it wasn’t like Tristan Thompson had to move out and it was a big ordeal when they broke up — although they did live together for a time when Thompson's roof collapsed in 2023, causing his house to flood — because for True Thompson especially, she was used to her dad being away for his basketball career anyway.

Hopefully things stay drama-free for these two (and their kids), because they’ve been through a lot. We’ll have to see if we get a peek into that situation when The Kardashians returns for Season 7. While we wait, the current six seasons can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.