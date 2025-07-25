I'm Really Bummed Phil Dunster Isn't Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4, But His Cryptic Reaction To Production Starting Makes Me Believe
I hope this turns into a "holy guacamol-eh" moment!
We’re getting a fourth season of Ted Lasso; however, we won't be seeing the whole AFC Richmond family, it seems. When it was revealed that they were filming Season 4, Apple TV+ also announced the cast of regulars, which included quite a few original actors and a bunch of new folks, too. However, key players like Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed and more were missing. The Jamie Tartt actor not being included particularly bummed me out. But he also posted about production, and his cryptic and short reaction is making me, as Ted would say, “believe.”
Not long after rumors began to swirl about Ted Lasso Season 4 and the cast members who might come back, reports came out stating that Phil Dunster would likely not reprise his role as Jamie due to scheduling issues.
Then, when we learned that production for the new season had begun, it was confirmed that Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt would be the OG Ted Lasso cast members returning. Dunster wasn’t mentioned. However, he did post the following reaction to the news on his Instagram story:
Now, that side eye could mean a lot of things. It could mean he’s simply excited to see what they’re cooking up. However, to me, it’s quite cryptic. And, I’d be lying if I didn’t note that it immediately made me wonder if Dunster is coming back.
Jamie Tartt became a fan-favorite character during his tenure on the show, and he delivered some of Ted Lasso’s funniest lines. It’d be a bummer if he didn’t return. However, the actor’s post with this cheeky side-eye makes me think that maybe he knows something we don’t, and maybe he’ll pop in for a quick cameo or something.
However, that’s just me speculating. As far as we know, Dunster won’t be back, and in the grand scheme of things, I get why. Nick Mohammed is also unsure if he’ll return as Nate, and he explained that he understands the choice, considering this new season is about Richmond’s women’s team, not the men’s team.
So, we don’t want the new show to be overstuffed, I get that. In fact, it makes perfect sense, and it's an idea I agree with.
Jamie is one of my favorite characters, though, and he is part of what made Ted Lasso, Ted Lasso. Therefore, I hope that I’m reading into this post right and maybe Phil Dunster will return to the pitch to say hi.
Realistically, though, I think we all need to remember the “poop-eh” lesson from Season 3. In the end, this is all just speculation, and we might need to just let these thoughts flow. I don’t want to get my hopes up. However, I also won’t let them completely die either.
So, until the finale of Ted Lasso Season 4 airs, and we’ve watched everything they’re currently filming with an Apple TV+ subscription, I’ll continue to “Believe” that Jamie Tartt could maybe return.
