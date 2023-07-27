Spoilers ahead for Secret Invasion's season finale.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big place, thanks to new content coming in the form of movies and shows on Disney+. The latest of these live-action TV projects came in the form of Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. The six-episode season just ended, and the final episode set up some exciting narrative threads for the future of the shared universe. And Marvel fans are making the same ending joke after Secret Invasion's finale.

Secret Invasion finally put Nick Fury in the spot light for those with a Disney+ subscription, but also introduced a number of newcomers. Chief among them was Emilia Clarke's G'iah, who appeared as a child in Captain Marvel. The finale saw her becoming a Super Skrull, and battle Gravik with the help of various heroes' powers. The fight was over the top, and many fans are seeing parallells with how the finale of She-Hulk poked fun at this trope last year. Case in point: the following tweet:

I honestly couldn’t believe it. I kept waiting for She-Hulk to pop up on my screen and be like “Ha! Could you imagine? Now back to the real show” and then the episode would restart and be…not whatever this was. #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/fc8j2aCP6tJuly 26, 2023 See more

Shots fired. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was a hilarious meta romp that took the piss out of typical Marvel finales/battles during its last episode. She poked fun at the idea of an over the top CGI fight, which is exactly what we got when Gravik and G'iah came to blows in Secret Invasion. Collectively we saw powers from the likes of Drax, Groot, Ghost, Ebony Maw, The Hulk, and Captain Marvel.

Secret Invasion through a ton of twists into the greater MCU, especially related to Skrulls and the true identity of Rhodey. It also seemingly made Emilia Clarke's new character into the most powerful presence in the shared universe. After all, she's got basically every superpower, including the destructive power of Captain Marvel. Could she come to blows with Brie Larson sometime in the future? Only time will tell. Another tweet pointed out the She-Hulk connection to Secret Invasion, it reads:

The #SecretInvasion finale basically ended up being what the She-Hulk finale was making fun of💀 pic.twitter.com/etIdQJVH2zJuly 26, 2023 See more

Another complaint about the finale of Secret Invasion was its runtime. While the first two episodes were 55 and 58 minutes respectively, the last batch were much shorter. In fact, the finale clocked in at 38 mins, including the credits. Combine that with the contents of the episode, and folks got online to complain. Check it out:

secret invasion finale being under 40 minutes long and being the EXACT thing she-hulk mocked a year ago…these marvel d+ shows gotta GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/W5gJOlPTQOJuly 26, 2023 See more

No one could have predicted the end of Secret Invasion when it strated, especially the reveal that were there so many Skrulls hiding in plain sight. But the invention of Super Skrulls is another huge fold, especially now that Emilia Clarke's character is walking about the MCU with every superpower in the book. And it also pivoted the action from espionage to an extra super-powered brawl between the two Super Skrulls. Another fan pointed out how this was the antithesis of She-Hulk, posting:

Remember the scene where She-Hulk made fun of the stupid mcu endings? Yeah, that was exactly the #SecretInvasion ending... pic.twitter.com/TGydiqfQsMJuly 26, 2023 See more

Of course, those who have been watching the Marvel movies in order (plus the TV shows) might be surprised by the sudden love for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series had a bonkers tone, and got plenty of criticism upon its release... especially related to the long wait for Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

For this reason it's surprising that She-Hulk is being given so much love at this moment, especially when compared to the finale of Secret Invasion. One person on Twitter pointed out this shift, saying:

Where did all this ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ love randomly come from?I could’ve sworn that majority of y’all hated this project’s mere existence & made it your mission to crucify it each chance you got.If you hated the project before & like it now, what changed your stance? pic.twitter.com/IlliKCm0EhJuly 27, 2023 See more

Points were made. Maybe She-Hulk is one of those projects that will get better with age, especially when compared to other live-action Marvel shows. I'm also curious to see if the number of shows is reduced, since Bob Iger claimed that Disney+ shows were negatively affecting major movie franchises.

Secret Invasion is streaming in its entirety now. The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is The Marvels on November 10th.