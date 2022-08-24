She-Hulk’s Writer Clarifies Why A Lighter Daredevil Makes Sense On This Disney+ Show
By Adam Holmes published
The darker Daredevil is taking a backseat for this MCU project.
After three years of being without Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Marvel fans reunited with the actor’s take on the character late last year in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and that was just the beginning. While No Way Home only saw Cox’s Matt cameoing in civilian form, in the weeks ahead, we’ll finally see him suit back up as Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. That being said, Cox will be reprising the character in a series with a brighter tone compared to his Netflix outings, and She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao has clarified why it makes sense to have a lighter Daredevil on this Disney+ show.
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s legal sitcom bent is a far cry from the dark waters the Netflix Daredevil series (which can now be viewed with a Disney+ subscription) navigated. So it won’t just be a differently-colored Daredevil costume that’s different about Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock in his next MCU appearance, but here’s what Jessica Gao had to say to CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma about why it’s fine that we’ll be seeing a lighter side of the character:
Daredevil is certainly no stranger to darkness in the comics, with writers like Frank Miller, Brian Michael Bendis and Ed Brubaker having put him through some miserable situations, and the 2003 Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck also took on a darker tone. However, there have also been a decent amount of lighter Daredevil stories told over the years, including his early Silver Age appearances and the Mark Waid/Chris Samnee run. So She-Hulk: Attorney at Law provides an opportunity to highlight Daredevil through a lens non-comics fans aren’t used to seeing. Combine that with Jessica Gao’s explanation about how She-Hulk provides a platform to prioritize exploring these “slice of life” scenarios over a more dramatic narrative, and expect to see a Matt Murdock who doesn’t quite have the weight of the world on his shoulders.
While the specifics concerning Matt Murdock/Daredevil’s involvement in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law haven’t been divulged to the public, lead actress Tatiana Maslany has described Matt and Jennifer Walters as being best friends. So along with She-Hulk and Daredevil running into each other on the streets, it’s also reasonable they’ll run into each other in their civilian lives, especially since like Jennifer, Matt is an attorney. Following She-Hulk, Cox will reprise Daredevil in the Echo series alongside Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who made his MCU return in Hawkeye. After that, the two will lead the Daredevil: Born Again series, which will consist of 18 episodes.
New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere Thursdays on Disney+. Be sure to learn what other small screen offerings the MCU has on the way by consulting our guide of upcoming Marvel TV shows.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.