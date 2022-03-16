Marvel Studios Issues Statement Of Support For LGBTQ+ Community Following Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Controversy

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, including television and big screen adventures. The studio has been making strides in regards to onscreen representation, with queer characters currently in the universe like Phastos and Valkyrie. And now marvel has issued a statement of support for the LGBTQ+ community following Disney’s “Don’t Say Gay” controversy.

The House of Mouse has been making headlines over the past few weeks, when it was revealed that Disney made donations to politicians that have been supporting the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida. Folks have taken great umbrage with this association, especially as Disney and its properties like the MCU have previously celebrated (and therefore profited from) the queer community. Now Marvel Studios has issued its own response as a result of the ongoing discourse, which reads:

We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity, and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance, and respect.

There you have it. As the MCU continues to become a more diverse place , the studio behind the magic wants to make sure that LGBTQ+ folks on staff and in theaters feel included. It’s a clear gesture of support for the queer community, and only adds to an already complicated situation regarding Disney’s association with the controversial “Dont Say Gay” bill.

This message of support comes to us from the official Twitter of Marvel Studios. There’s been a strong reaction online, and even Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker responded with a heart emoji of his own. And folks out there will no doubt be curious to see how the shared universe reflects this value system in future big screen installments.

The MCU has had its ups and down when it comes to its handling (or lack thereof) of queer characters. Following two full phases, the first queer character came in the form of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, although her sexuality was left ambiguous in the theatrical cut. Joe Russo cameoed as a gay character in Avengers: Endgame, while Eternals’ Phastos brought the first superhero who was in a same-sex relationship.

Unfortunately, this has resulted in some pushback from international markets, which have requested these scenes be cut out. The same can be said for inclusive moments in other Disney projects like Beauty and the Beast. The importance of representation has been a major discussion within the entertainment world, which is why the timing of “Don't Say Gay” has turned so many heads.