Marvel's Echo TV Show: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Series

At the tail end of 2021, superhero fans were treated to Hawkeye on Disney+. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series continued the story of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton while also ushering new archer Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) into the fold. The limited series also introduced another interesting character in the form of Maya Lopez a.k.a. Echo , a deaf young woman who can seamlessly replicate the movements of others. Now, her adventures are set to continue in the Echo TV show, and there are a few things we know about the small-screen production.

Echo was greenlit well before the premiere of its parent show , as reports of it being in development surfaced back in March 2021. This was a clear indicator that Marvel Studios was confident that the soon-to-be hero would resonate with audiences. While viewers received glimpses into her early life, the upcoming offshoot is poised to dive headfirst into her origins. But, we’ll talk more about that a little later. So let’s discuss a few major things that we know about this upcoming MCU installment:

Marvel Studios has a wide slate of content for Phase Four, and it’s honestly amazing that the company is able to schedule it all. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait years for Echo to arrive, as Marvel and Disney+ officially confirmed that it’ll hit the streamer in 2023. A specific release date, however, hasn’t been confirmed yet, which is understandable, considering how far out the project is at this point. While it’s currently hard to pinpoint when exactly Maya Lopez’s solo outing will drop, it’s comforting to know that it’s not too far off.

Alaqua Cox Leads The Cast Of Echo In The Role Of Deaf Superhero Maya Lopez

Alaqua Cox, who made her professional acting debut in Hawkeye, has been confirmed by Marvel Studios to be reprising her role as Maya Lopez/Echo. Veteran actor Zahn McClarnon also returns as William Lopez, Maya’s deceased father who was a member of the Tracksuit Mafia. The recently beefed up cast also includes Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene. As of this writing, only Cox and McClarnon’s roles have been confirmed.

Echo Will See Maya Lopez Return To Her Hometown After The Events Of Disney+’s Hawkeye

Per Disney+’s press release, the spinoff takes place after the events of Hawkeye and will see Maya leave New York City and return to her (presently unrevealed) hometown. In doing so, she’ll confront her troubled past as a gang leader and adopted niece of Daredevil ’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin , whom she may or may not have killed. Lopez will also have to learn the value of family and community during her journey. There are still a number of unknowns, but, based on this information, it’s already evident that the show’s writers want to add some layers to the character.

Better Call Saul’s Marion Dayre Serves As The Head Writer Of Echo

Speaking of the writers’ room, it’ll be led by Marion Dayre, who confirmed her position through a Twitter post. Dayre, who also serves as an EP, has plenty of experience in the realm of small-screen storytelling. She most notably served as a writers’ assistant and story editor on AMC’s critically acclaimed drama, Better Call Saul, for several years. The TV vet also served as an assistant on The Goldbergs, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and United States of Tara. Considering her work in comedy and drama, Dayre should be able to find a nice balance between the two for her latest gig.

Echo Has Recruited Two Directors For The Series

Marvel has done a solid job of bringing in diverse voices behind the scenes during Phase Four so far, and that trend continues with Echo. The company confirmed that it’s tapped two directors in Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Freeland has directed on shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Fear the Walking Dead, and Reservation Dogs. Meanwhile, McKenzie has added her creative touch to the likes of How To Get Away with Murder, Supernatural, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Both are intriguing choices for the show and, given their bodies of work, could employ some interesting production sensibilities.

Disney+’s Echo Is Currently Filming In Atlanta

As of right now, production on the Disney+ series is underway in Atlanta, Georgia. The city has long been a key filming location for Marvel Studios. A plethora of the company’s most notable feature films and TV shows have been produced there at Pinewood Studios. So it makes all the sense in the world that Echo would follow suit. What isn’t clear is just how long work will continue in the city and if it’ll be the only location to be utilized for the shoot.

Echo Is Set To Dive Into Native American Culture

Another key element that was mentioned in the brief synopsis for the TV series is that Maya Lopez will have to reconnect with her Native American roots once she returns home. From this, one can surmise that indigenous culture will play a significant role in the proceedings. It’s been refreshing to see the MCU include underrepresented cultures in some of its recent productions. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one example, as it featured a predominantly Asian cast and included iconography from said cultures. Hopefully, Marvel can accurately depict Maya’s heritage here.

It’ll probably be a while before fans receive any more official updates on Echo, yet what’s been revealed so far is enough to leave one intrigued. Maya Lopez is a compelling comics character and has more than earned her time in the sun. So, with any luck, the creative forces behind the show will give her her due and establish her as a major MCU player moving forward.