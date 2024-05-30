Marvel's Shang-Chi: Why The MCU Phase 4 Film Should Be More Appreciated

Over five years after the earth-shattering events of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe finds itself in the midst of a new era. This stretch of the continuity – known as the Multiverse Saga – picks up characters and plot threads from the Infinity Saga. Simultaneously, it has also introduced a fresh and diverse crop of young MCU heroes . Within their ranks is the eponymous character of the 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It’s an incredibly entertaining piece of work, and I’d argue that this particular MCU entry deserves much more appreciation.

Chances are that, by this point, you’ve heard what a lot of commentators have been saying about the MCU as of late. Many argue that it’s declined in quality and that the new material doesn’t hold a candle to that of the first three phases. Well, Phases Four and Five have birthed very good movies and TV shows, and people typically bring up WandaVision, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and other select titles when making that point.

From what I’ve personally seen, though, Shang-Chi (which was well reviewed upon release) is barely mentioned in that discussion. And, as we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, I thought this would be a perfect time to reflect on the film and discuss its many merits. So let’s dive in.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi Provides Another Solid Origin Story In The MCU

Yes, origin stories are definitely not uncommon in this fictional universe, as Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, Ant-Man and Thor are just a few of the movies to deliver such tales. Shang-Chi definitely falls into that category as well, given that it seeks to establish the titular character and those in his orbit. The crux of the film is his complicated relationship with his father, Wenwu (a.k.a. The Mandarin), who’s the long-reigning leader of the Ten Rings Organization. Ultimately, the lead character seeks to prevent his estranged warlord dad from entering a mythical village and inadvertently releasing an ancient evil.

The film does indeed hit a number of familiar story beats, and some are very on the nose. However, director Destin Daniel Cretton (who co-wrote the movie with David Callaham and Andrew Lanham) crafts a sweet tale that offers plenty of thrills. What’s most compelling, though, is the family drama, which helps keep the proceedings grounded (as much as a Marvel story can be). There’s also another element that boosts this film, and we’re going to talk about that next.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Film Introduces A Number Of Great Characters To The Canon

I’d argue that the vast majority of MCU movies and TV shows have mostly introduced entertaining characters that are easy to root for, and that rings true here. Simu Liu’s Xu Shang-Chi is a noble, yet imperfect, individual, who struggles with his shady familial ties. Also, like so many heroes before him, it’s not hard to relate to the skilled fighter. That’s also the case when it comes to his estranged sister, Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), a self-taught martial artist who has a chip on her shoulder due to being mostly ignored by her father. And, speaking of Wenwu, the great Tony Leung helps make the Mandarin into a layered antagonist, as opposed to a one-note Big Bad.

Among the supporting players is the main character’s best friend, Katy, who tags along on the interdimensional journey. She’s played by comedian Awkwafina, who delivers some funny lines as the valet-turned-archer. And, while they play smaller roles in the overall story, Shang-Chi and Xialing’s mother, Ying Li (Fala Chen) and her sister, Ying Nan (MIchelle Yeoh), are solid additions to this continuity, as well. Also, even though he’s not a new character, Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery – the formerly drunken actor who impersonated the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 – is great as is his hunden friend, Morris.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

This Movie Is Filled With Impeccable Fight Sequences That Set A New Standard For The MCU

When it comes to excellent hand-to-hand combat scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most probably look to the latter two Captain America movies, and understandably so. Yet, more recently, not enough people talk about the truly incredible fight sequences that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings offers. Overseen by the late Brad Allan and fellow members of the Jackie Chan Stunt Team, the fights feel both energetic and pristine. They also serve their narrative purposes well, as any given character’s movements tells the viewer something about them.

There are so many great moments that come to mind, with the first being the visually stunning duel between Wenwu and Ying Li during the film’s prologue. The epic bus fight involving Shang-Chi , Razor Fist (Florian Munteanu) and members of the Ten Rings is also a major standout. Of course, there’s also the battle between the titular hero and the Death Dealer in Macau, which is beautifully filmed and choreographed. Not many films in general can deliver such moments of spectacle, and Destin Daniel Cretton and co. deserve our respect for that.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi Marks A Major Win For Representation Within The Marvel Sphere And The Movie Industry Altogether

As beloved as the MCU has been for much of its existence, many have criticized it over the years for its lack of diversity, especially during the early years. Progress has since been made via Black Panther, Eternals, Ms. Marvel and more, and Shang-Chi is a key part of that change. It’s not only the first movie in this continuity to feature an Asian lead but also arguably the first superhero movie in general to center around a character of that ethnicity. One must also mention that there's a predominantly Asian cast as well.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s film lovingly shows reverence for Asian culture in the way that Black Panther did for the African diaspora and how Ms. Marvel would eventually do it for Muslim culture. Many praised the movie for this, including cast member Michelle Yeoh, as she opined that it “ninja-kicked that glass ceiling” for representation. While it’s unfortunate that it took so long for this kind of film to happen, we can hope that the martial arts epic is only the first of its kind.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There Are A Few Sweet Tie-Ins To The Larger Cinematic Universe

This wouldn’t be a Marvel movie without a few nods to pre-existing elements within the fictional universe or hints at what’s to come. Aside from Trevor Slattery, the film also features an appearance from Wong of the Doctor Strange franchise, who shows up during the movie and in the mid-credits stinger. Also popping up in the flick is The Incredible Hulk’s Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, who does battle with Wong at an underground fight club in Macau.

As for the aforementioned Shang-Chi mid-credits scene , it features appearances from (an un-Hulkized) Bruce Banner and Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) There’s also a hint at the future of the titular ten rings, which may or may not be sending a signal to an unknown place.

It’s fair to say that the MCU isn’t in as strong a place as it was during the Infinity Saga, but the Multiverse Saga has delivered some genuinely entertaining and creative stories. The first film to star Marvel’s “Master of Kung-Fu” absolutely deserves to be mentioned alongside the other productions that fall into that bucket. As of this writing, it’s unclear when the character will appear again, though a sequel is in the works – and Simu Liu has shut down rumors that it’s been canceled. Let’s hope that film arrives sooner rather than later, and that more people continue to acknowledge the greatness of this martial arts drama.