After Watching Black Panther Prequel Eyes Of Wakanda, I Think There's Another MCU Franchise That Should Get An Animated Series

The Black Panther mythology is expanding, thanks to a new animated anthology series, Eyes of Wakanda. A prequel to the Ryan Coogler-helmed Marvel Cinematic Universe film series, the four-episode miniseries centers on brave warriors who seek to recover Wakandan artifacts scattered across the globe. It’s a beautifully animated and well-written show that not only ties into BP lore beautifully but also stands firmly on its own. With that, I’d now love to see another MCU franchise receive a similar kind of production.

Which MCU Franchise Deserves An Animated Offshoot Like Eyes Of Wakanda And Why?

Although there are plenty of superhero-based franchises within the MCU, I’d argue that there are only a handful that have truly established distinct lore that’s worth excavating. One of those is the Shang-Chi property, which kicked off with 2021’s The Legend of the Ten Rings. That story squarely focuses on the eponymous kung fu savant and his attempts to confront his past. However, director Destin Daniel Cretton and co. also managed to introduce some other cool characters and developments into the narrative.

Marvel Studios’ first film to feature a predominantly Asian cast thrusts viewers into the history of the Ten Rings organization, which is led by the immortal, ten ring-wielding Wenwu a.k.a. The Mandarin. An animated limited series could center on Wenwu’s exploits, which span a thousand years. Writers could also theoretically dig deeper into Ta Lo, the mystical dimension that Shang-Chi’s late mother helped safeguard against outsiders. Surely, there are wondrous tales that can be told about that visually stunning land and its inhabitants.

All in all, what I’m saying is that this is a culturally rich IP we have here, and a beautifully animated show would be a great way to expand upon it. Not only that, but the corporate pieces could be in place for it to happen. Cretton now seems to be very tight with the creatives at Marvel, given he’s directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is a producer on Wonder Man, which hits the 2025 TV schedule later this year. Still, given the current state of his martial arts franchise, a show may just be a pipe dream.

What’s Going On With The Shang-Chi Franchise?

There’s been a lot of speculation about the next chapter in the Simu Liu-led MCU franchise. It’s long been known that a Shang-Chi sequel is in the works, but work on that has seemingly been slow. While the titular character headlined a 2024 episode of the animated series What If…? internet users have commented on his lack of visibility since his solo film. Liu has been shutting down rumors regarding the sequel being canceled, but I, along with other fans, remain anxious for more concrete updates.

Something that is known is that while Cretton oversees Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie, Simu Liu is reprising his superhero role in another project. Liu will play the character again in the upcoming team-up film Avengers: Doomsday alongside a number of other power players in the cinematic universe.

Despite that, the Shang-Chi franchise has been without a new installment for far too long. So, even if it doesn’t continue right away in the form of another live-action film, why not greenlight an animated prequel series to whet fans’ appetites? After all, Eyes of Wakanda does also serve as a nice bit of storytelling to tide viewers over ahead of the now-in-development Black Panther 3. It may be foolish to do so, but I’ll be holding onto hope that Marvel expands upon the lore of its resident martial artist using an awesome cartoon.

In the meantime, stream all episodes of Eyes of Wakanda and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as other MCU movies and TV shows using a Disney+ subscription.