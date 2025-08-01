An Internet User Made A Comment About Shang-Chi, And It's Honestly Been Something I've Been Seriously Wondering

After being forced to sit out 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios returned in a big way in 2021 by not only kicking off its run of Disney+ subscription-exclusive MCU TV shows, but also releasing four movies. The second of those movies was Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, starring Simu Liu as the titular character. I certainly found Shang-Chi’s origin story to be an enjoyable watch, but four years after its release, an internet user made a comment about him that I’ve also been wondering about.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was both a critical and commercial success for Marvel, so there’s no question that this was one of the stronger debuts for an MCU character, especially post-Phase 3. And yet, as X user @brookstweetz so astutely put it:

It’s actually insane Shang Chi has been in NOTHING besides his movie

Now to be fair, that’s not entirely accurate, as Simu Liu did vocally reprise Shang-Chi in two episodes of What If… ? Season 3, and he’ll also be heard in Marvel Zombies on the 2025 TV schedule this October. But as far as the main MCU reality goes, i.e. the Sacred Timeline, yeah, I agree it is weird that the skilled martial artist and inheritor of the mystical ten rings previously wielded by his father has not popped up since then. That’s not to say the still-in-development Shang-Chi 2 needed to be released by now, but given Marvel’s habit of having leading superheroes from one project make supporting appearances or cameos in other projects, I can’t be faulted for thinking that Shang-Chi could have gotten the same treatment.

The good news is we at least know when we’ll finally reunite with the Sacred Timeline’s Shang-Chi. Simu Liu is part of the massive ensemble cast for next year’s Avengers: Doomsday, which has been filming in London since late April. Although Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ mid-credits scene teased that the rings are acting as a beacon for something, it’s unclear if that will be addressed in Doomsday. It also remains to be seen if Liu will also be present in Avengers: Secret Wars, as so far Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four are only confirmed characters for that movie.

Still, it’ll be nice to Shang-Chi back in action come December 18, 2026. It’s been far too long since we spent time with him in a live-action setting, and I look forward to seeing him fight alongside the Fantastic Four, Avengers, New Avengers and X-Men, among others. Meanwhile, Simu Liu’s next movie, the animated In Your Dreams, will become available to stream with a Netflix subscription starting on November 14.