Is Ryan Reynolds Finally Going To Share Why Thor Was Crying In Deadpool 3? Fans Are Sleuthing Online After Recent Post

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always offering new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there have been some peaks and valleys in recent years, Deadpool & Wolverine broke records upon its release. Fans are still unpacking its contents, especially the scene where Thor is shown crying over Wade Wilson. And after Ryan Reynolds posted a cryptic photo, moviegoers are wondering if we'll finally get those answers.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will recall how successful Deadpool 3 was, and are eager to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds back in upcoming Marvel movies. The latter actor recently set the internet ablaze thanks to a cryptic Instagram post, check it out below:

What does it mean?! Reynolds offered no caption to this post, which seemingly featured an alternate take on the Avengers logo. On top of folks wondering if he'll appear in either Doomsday or Secret Wars, there are also plenty of fans hoping that this means that the long-awaited question about why Thor was crying will be answered. Fingers crossed that happens sooner rather than later.

Fans on reddit tried to decode Reynolds' message, including that ongoing Thor question. While this debate rages on, one particularly passionate fan actually found where the image he posted originated from. Specifically, it's from another reddit post, where fans showed off t-shirts they made for Deadpool & Wolverine. So it's unclear if the actor/filmmaker is teasing more information about that threequel, or something new coming on the horizons.

Deadpool 3 featured a ton of cameos, including a short, but memorable appearance by Chris Hemsworth's Thor. In a clip the TVA acquired from the future of the Sacred Timeline, the God of Thunder is shown crying over Wade Wilson. But how this comes about remains a mystery.

At the time of writing this story, Ryan Reynolds hasn't been officially confirmed to appear in any of the net two Avengers movies. He was noticeably missing from the Doomsday cast announcement, which might be a logical place for Wade Wilson and Thor to finally share the screen. Although Kevin Feige did confirm that not every actor in the movie was included in that announcement. Alternatively, Deadpool could show up in Secret Wars instead.

The timing of Reynolds' above post definitely seems purposeful, as Doomsday is in the midst of filming as we speak. Whether or not this is n actual confirmation remains to be seen, but it's clear that fans are still obsessed over why Thor was crying over Wade Wilson. Hopefully the studio has plans to offer a payoff for this ongoing debate.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, we can re-watch the Deadpool movies on Disney+.