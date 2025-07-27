Insider Drops Claims About How Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Feel About Their Wedding Plans Supposedly Being Leaked

So much seems to be working in Selena Gomez’s favor right now. She has a new album with fiancée Benny Blanco earlier this year and another season of Only Murders in the Building hitting the 2025 TV schedule. On top of that, she's also starring in the upcoming music biopic centered Linda Ronstadt. Of course, if that weren't enough, Gomez is also getting married. However, a bit of a damper has been put on Gomez and Blanco’s impending wedding after details were leaked, and a source alleges the couple is furious.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot in September, according to sources for the Daily Mail. However, the fact that the nuptials are only a couple of months away isn’t the only detail that’s gotten out. The venue and celebrity guest list have reportedly also been revealed but, at this point (and with their busy schedules), it’s too late for the couple to change anything or delay the wedding altogether, the insider reports, saying:

Selena and Benny are fuming their wedding plans have been leaked. If it wasn't just two months away they'd think about changing the celebrations, but that's an impossible task and they don't want to delay the wedding and find a new location. Instead, they're doubling up on security to make the event as private as possible.

It was thought that the adorable celebrity couple — whose meet-cute came years before they got together — were planning a relatively low-key wedding for family and close friends. However, according to the leaked details, the lovebirds will say “I do” in Montecito, California, and guests have been invited to stay overnight for the two-day event.

Who will be amongst those who witness the occassion? Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short will reportedly be there, along with Meryl Streep. Taylor Swift is also expected to be in attendance after attending Gomez’s epic disco birthday party, likely with boyfriend Travis Kelce in tow.

With such high-profile names as Selena Gomez’s longtime BFF making the trip, privacy was especially vital to her and Benny Blanco, and a second source suggested they will beef up security following the leak. They said:

Security for Selena's wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, many of the guests will be too. She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy, along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez began dating in 2023, and hearing Blanco’s thoughts on being a good partner and his consistently sweet comments about Gomez leave no mystery as to why she thinks he’s such a catch. A year and a half into their relationship, Blanco and Gomez got engaged, with the music producer even incorporating his fiancée’s favorite fast food into his proposal.

It’s a shame that a security breach would take any of the shine off of their impending wedding. Hopefully, they will do whatever is necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of their guests and enjoy their big day.