Patrick Stewart And Hugh Jackman Have Been Handing Off A Marvel Record, And The Avengers 5 Casting Reveal Ups The Ante Again

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were treated to some big news this past week, as the main cast of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday was revealed, and some big names were included. One of the people who’s officially been tapped for the film is none other than X-Men icon Patrick Stewart, who will seemingly reprise his role as Charles Xavier a.ka. Professor X. Due to his casting, Stewart is now in a prime spot amongst the longest-running Marvel actors, and he’s now even one-upped longtime co-star Hugh Jackman.

Both Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman debuted as Professor X and Logan/Wolverine, respectively, in 2000’s X-Men, as one can see on IMDb. Since then, the two actors have become two of the long-tenured actors to play superheroes in Marvel movies – MCU or otherwise. Jackman and Stewart have gone back and forth in the No. 2 spot in recent years due to them reprising their roles. Now, however, with Stewart returning for Doomsday, he’s topped Jackman with a stellar nearly 26-year run that began on July 14, 2000.

After their supposed swan songs in 2017’s Logan (which is streamable with a Disney+ subscription), Sir Stewart reprised Charles in 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, That put the star over his Australian colleague, but then Mr. Jackman donned his (faux) claws once more for 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. So, at the moment, it would seem that the Shakespearean actor has some sweet bragging rights here. Though I wouldn’t expect the refined Stewart to actually rub it in his good buddy’s face.

Of course, both actors still sit behind the actor who currently sits at No. 1 on this esteemed list – Wesley Snipes. The veteran first played the character of Blade in his eponymous solo film, which opened on August 21, 1998. He also reprised the part in two sequels, with the latter hitting theaters in 2004. While the aforementioned X-Men stars gained ground on him in the years that followed, Snipes claimed his big record in 2024 when he reprised his role as the Daywalker in D&W.

Some of you may be wondering whether Wesley Snipes is truly ahead of Patrick Stewart, considering the Avengers casting. Well, it would seem that he still has the title but only by a hair – or more specifically a matter of weeks. It’s hard to say if Snipes will hold onto his crown, as it’s certainly possible that Stewart could return in 2027’s Secret Wars as well. Then again, there’s certainly a chance that Snipes could pop up in that same film.

The Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal occurred by way of a livestream that lasted more than five hours. Featured in the feed was a dark room, in which movie chairs revealing cast member names were added every 12 minutes or so. What really stood out for a number of fans was the reveal of so many X-Men alums, with Patrick Stewart being joined by Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) and more. Of course, their precise roles in the story have yet to be revealed.

Considering the stars involved, it’s a bit weird that Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine doesn’t seem to be in the mix. However, Doctor Doom actor Robert Downey Jr. teased more additions to the cast, so there’s always the possibility that Jackman has signed on and we just don’t know. That would certainly shake things up for him and Patrick Stewart’s standings. But, until then, Stewart can revel in his massive accomplishment.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026, while Secret Wars will follow suit on May 7, 2027. While you wait, be sure to read up on other upcoming superhero movies that are headed your way.