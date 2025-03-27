I Spent 5 Hours Watching Marvel Slow Roll All The Avengers: Doomsday Names, And Now Robert Downey Jr. Is Out Here Seemingly Teasing More

I'm so confused.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly planning for the future, with new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. As always, there are countless questions about the upcoming Marvel movies, especially after Marvel's live stream announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday. That stream took hours of time, and now it feels like Robert Downey Jr. is teasing even more characters to come.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is very limited, but Marvel's live stream confirmed a huge cast of characters at play, including OG's from the X-Men franchise. As a reminder, you can check out the announcement video from Instagram below:

After the live stream concluded, fans noticed a number of missing characters. Tom Holland's Spider-Man was noticeably missing, as were other favorites like Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen. But Robert Downey Jr. commented on the post, and is giving me hope that even more beloved heroes might get in on the fun. It reads:

That's what u call a deep bench of talent… actually it's more like a row, but an extra long one… That must be it…right?

Well, now I'm confused. Leaving this open ended seems like a purposeful choice by the studio's marketing team, and would explain the absence of certain characters. After all, Benedict Cumberbatch claimed he was in Doomsday, and there were also reports of Chris Evans playing some role. Unfortunately, it's unclear when we might learn more about the next Avengers movie.

The internet exploded when it was revealed that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the MCU and playing the villainous Doctor Doom. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order still have questions about how this will work, but it feels like just about anything could happen thanks to the multiversal nature of Doomsday and Secret Wars.

We'll just have to keep waiting and hoping for some more of the long-standing characters in the MCU, including fan favorites like Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff. Marvel security is notoriously tight, as teh studio attempts to guard the secret of each new project until its released. And the stakes are even higher for any new entries to The Avengers franchise.

I'm going to keep hope alive for some of my favorites to have a role in Doomsday, especially thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s cryptic post on the announcement video. The ensemble for the project is already huge, and features a ton of characters from upcoming movies like Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four: First Steps.

On the flip side, The Russo Brothers have left major characters out of Avengers movies before. Both Hawkeye and Ant-Man were absent from Infinity War, only to have major roles in Endgame. We'll just have to wait and see what the studio is cooking up. The next MCU hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 movie release list.

