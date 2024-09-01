A Marvel Record No One's Really Talking About Happened With Deadpool And Wolverine, And Wesley Snipes And Hugh Jackman Are Involved

To say that Deadpool & Wolverine has been successful would be an understatement. The latest Marvel flick has not only raked in the cash, but it’s also broken a few records in the process. For instance, it now stands as the highest grossing R-rated film of all time. Additionally, there’s another intriguing record that the behemoth of a blockbuster managed to earn, and not too many people seem to be chatting about it. Said achievement involves two of the movie’s key cast members – Wesley Snipes and Hugh Jackman.

Fans were ecstatic when learning that Wesley Snipes reprised his role as Eric Brooks amid the other major character appearances in D&W . The seasoned actor’s return as the iconic vampire hunter also earned him a significant distinction. With his latest turn as the comic book mainstay, Snipes now stands as the longest-tenured actor to play a Marvel character in the live-action realm. Snipes has now officially been playing the role for over 26 years and that puts him over Hugh Jackman’s record, which is 24 years.

It’s honestly hard to believe that it’s been nearly 30 decades since the White Men Can't Jump alum first donned those faux fangs. The legacy of the Blade movies (which are streaming) has remained strong and has arguably been bolstered by Deadpool & Wolverine. The Daywalker actor himself is also aware of his newly notched record and took to X to react to Guinness World Records’ write-up on the accomplishment:

Whuuuut?! 👀 Really? Do I get a certificate too? Lordy Lordy Lordy…Thank you [Guinness World Records], I'm your fan!

As a fan, I’d argue that Wesley Snipes more than deserves this moment, as he was at the forefront of the modern Marvel movie craze. It could certainly be argued that if the original film in his horror/action franchise hadn’t hit the way it did in 1998, Marvel Entertainment may not have been so keen on making more theatrical productions. So I’m truly thankful that everything worked out accordingly and that Snipes is receiving his flowers today.

One of the reasons that people may not be talking about this record now so much is that the discussion has turned to what could lie ahead for the character’s future. It’s widely known that Marvel Studios’ long-gestating Blade reboot with Mahershala Ali is still in the works, and it has support from Wesley Snipes . However, after Deadpool & Wolverine, some are wondering if there’s more that can be done with Snipes’ iteration of the character. Ryan Reynolds even pitched an idea while hyping up Snipes for his latest turn as Brooks.

It’s hard to say whether any of that will actually come to fruition, especially considering the plans for the aforementioned franchise revamp. But even if the Coming 2 America alum isn’t able to build on his already-impressive record with another movie, he still has a lot to celebrate. He not only reprised his role and landed a record from the amiable Hugh Jackman, but he also gave a truly memorable performance in D&W.

You can still check out Wesley Snipes’ return as Blade now by heading out to see Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters. Aside from keeping tabs on the 2024 movie schedule , be sure that you continue to check the schedule of upcoming Marvel movies – on the off chance that another movie starring Snipes is greenlit.