Secret Invasion Is Buzzy, But It’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Low For The MCU

The next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly here, and while fans are certainly excited about Secret Invasion, the new best use of a Disney+ subscription, some of the excitement may begin to falter if those fans look at the early reviews of the show. Critical response has only resulted in a 69% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while that might be “nice” for punchline reasons, it’s the worst score for any of the MCU-related series.

Secret Invasion debuts in just under a week, but the show hasn’t won over critics. It’s currently sitting at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, which puts it well below the 84% of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which is the previous low score for the series that are part of the MCU. Even when you take into account all TV series ever based on Marvel properties, there are only five series with scores lower than Secret Invasion, and they include famous flops like Iron Fist and Inhumans.

To be fair, critics were only given access to the first two episodes of Secret Invasion, so that’s what this score is based on. The series will run for six total episodes, so it’s entirely possible that the show simply has a slow start and will finish stronger, resulting in a story that will turn out to be better than the current score is indicating.

And of course, audiences haven’t seen any of Secret Invasion yet, and audiences don’t always agree with critics, so just because the show isn’t a big hit now, it doesn’t mean that fans aren’t going to end up loving what they get.

While I haven’t written a review for Secret Invasion and thus am not counted among those on RT right now, I have seen the same two episodes of those critics. I will agree that the first two episodes certainly didn’t grab me in the way that say, WandaVision did from the beginning, but I’m certainly interested enough that I plan to keep watching when the rest of the show drops.

I’ll also say that quite frequently when Disney provides screeners for shows like this, they tend to stop before the show reveals major spoilers or other events that may become the most talked-about part of the show, so there may be a lot set to happen when we get to Episode 3 that may change perspectives.

Even if that’s not the case, the fact that the “worst” MCU series on Disney+ is still liked by nearly three-quarters of the people who have seen it is pretty damn amazing. Some show has to have the lowest score, but when it’s still mostly good, that says a lot about the quality level of the MCU series so far.